Now your Google Home knows who's watching what on Netflix.

The Google Home was an awesome smart speaker when it first launched in late 2016, but it was made even better last August with support for multiple users based on voice recognition. This made the Google Home a much more viable option for homes with multiple people, and now it's getting even better with Netflix integration.

If you already have multiple profiles set up with your Google Home, adding your Netflix info is dead simple. Within the Google Home app, head to Menu -> More Settings -> Videos and Photos. From here, you'll want to tap Manage Profile under the Netflix icon. This will take you to Netflix's website, and you'll be able to choose which Netflix profile you want linked to your Google Home/Assistant.

With this done, Google Home will know which profile to use when you ask it to play something on Netflix based on which voice it hears.

Each person in your home will need to go through this same process to link their Google and Netflix accounts together, but it thankfully just takes a few seconds and will ensure that you aren't getting recommendations for new shows to watch based on what your kids, spouse, or roommate is watching.

