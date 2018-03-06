I use my Google Home every single day for a variety of things, but one feature that continues to put a smile on my face each time I use it is the ability to makes hands-free voice calls. This is something that's been available in the United States since last August , and now it's finally making its way to the UK.

Whether you have a Google Home or Google Home Mini, you can now use your voice to call any of your contacts or businesses that are listed on Google Search/Maps. Also, after you make your first call with Google Home, you can open the Home app on your phone and link your mobile number so that's what people see when you make a hands-free call.

Placing a call is as easy as saying "Hey Google, call Mum", and because Google Home knows your voice, it'll know to call your mum rather than your partner's or your roommate's.

Hands-free calling is rolling out to users across the UK over the coming week, and in celebration of its launch and Mother's Day in the country, you can pick up the Google Home Mini for just £39 (£10 off) between March 5th and the 12th at the Google Store, Currys PC World, John Lewis, and Argos.

See at Google Store