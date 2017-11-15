The Google Home and Home Mini will be available for £79 and £34, respectively.

There are a lot of great tech gadgets to choose from when shopping for your favorite techie this holiday season, but two items that'll likely be on a lot of people's list are the Google Home and Google Home Mini.

Both the Home and Home Mini are already priced quite reasonably considering what they offer, but Google recently announced savings that buyers in the UK will be able to take advantage of this month.

Through November 15 until the 29th, you'll be able to purchase a Google Home for £79 and Home Mini for £34, each regularly costing £129 and £49, respectively.

These lower prices will be available not only from the Google Store, but also at Currys PC World, John Lewis, Argos, and Maplin.

As for buyers in the U.S., don't forget about Target's Black Friday deal that will let you pick up a Google Home Mini for just $29 in addition to a free $10 gift card that can be used that same day.

