Google Home and Google Wifi are heading to the land Down Under later this week.

After making their debut in the UK, Canada, and France in recent months, Google Home and Google Wifi are heading to Australia next. Both devices will be available in the country starting July 20.

You'll be able to get a daily news briefing from Fox Sports, ABC NEWS, The Australian, Huffington Post, TechCrunch and Sky News. You can also control your connected Hue lights, play music, listen to podcasts, stream videos from YouTube, Stan, and Netflix to a Chromecast device on your home network, and much more. Google Wifi, meanwhile, offers an easy way to set up a mesh router network throughout your house.

Google Assistant has been localized to understand Aussie accents, and it also has a few Easter eggs — you can ask it for brekkie suggestions, a list of nearby servos, or what a Kookaburra sounds like.

The Google Home will be available for AUD199 ($157) from The Google Store, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Telstra, Optus and Qantas Store. Google Wifi will also retail for AUD199 ($157) for a single unit, with a three-pack retailing for AUD499 ($395). The mesh router will be available from The Google Store, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, and Officeworks.