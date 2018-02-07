Brought to you by the lawyers behind the Pixel 2 XL display lawsuit.
Lawsuits aren't uncommon occurrences in the technology industry. Someone spends money on a phone, something goes wrong, and they hit up their lawyers to issue a class-action suit against the company rather than contacting customer support. In the latest entry of this series, Google is being sued over microphone defects for the original Pixel and Pixel XL.
Shortly after the Pixel's launch in 2016, there were a few complaints from customers about people not being able to hear them during phone calls. Google eventually responded to disgruntled customers in March of 2017, saying that the subpar microphone performance was attributed to "a hairline crack in the solder connection on the audio codec."
The firm behind the suit is Girard Gibbs LLP, and if that name sounds familiar, that's because it's the same firm responsible for the lawsuit regarding the Pixel 2 XL's display.
While there's certainly merit to some of the lawsuits that pop up, it's worth noting that neither of the named plaintiffs in this case actually sent in their phones to Google to be repaired. Even so, Girard Gibbs claims that replacement phones Google issued still had problems with their microphones. Who knows.
I personally think this particular case is a bit silly, but I'd like to get your input on this. Do you think this is a mere cash-grab or has Google had this coming? Sound off in the comments below.
Reader comments
I think the looser should pay for all lawsuits.
Those loose lawsuits are the worst, they need to tighten them up.
Personally, the court that is allowing the lawsuit should have to pay.
The frivolous lawsuits that are allowed to clog up the system these days are pathetic.
I'll be using Gieco for not saving me 15 % on my car insurance and the gecko will be in my custody lol
Does this have anything to do with the bullshit text you get when you speak for dialog boxes?
Why is this silly? Shouldn't we expect our $700 devices to last more than a year? I have been similarly plagued with this issue, and it's affecting both the microphone and the speaker. I can't place calls. I can't receive calls. I can't listen to music through the speaker or the headphone jack. Phone alarms and notifications don't make any noises. At least i can still internet? Gee, thanks.
After nearly two weeks of harassing CS, Google finally accepted responsibility for their defective device and arranges for me to have the motherboard replaced free of charge. Google can and should do better, and sites like Android Central should hold them accountable, not dismiss legitimate issues raised by Google's customers.
Android Central will protect the hive at all costs. They NEVER call out google for any of their issues, see all the issues with apps in the play store with malware in them and yet, never a peep on this site.
Huh. Google sent me a replacement immediately, after a 5 minute chat and a fee questions.
Yeah I have heard stories of people getting that fixed and the replacement one had the same issue. IMO, that's bad to have. I have had a Pixel that also had the microphone issue.
From personal experience I know what it's like to call Google when you have a defective phone from them. They are useless. First off it should not matter if you bought the phone from them or a store like BestBuy. It's their freak'n phone and they should deal with it just like Apple does. But no Google makes you jump hoops and tells you to call someone else. As stated above when you spend over $700 on a device it should work more than a year. And there should be some authorized local repair center to deal with, Google has none. And then when you send it back, you get someone else's phone that was not properly refurbed. Scratches and worn out batteries. Google has no clue how to deal with the consumer.
I've had two RMA experiences with Google.
Both took about 5 minutes and resulted in a new replacement.
Ymmv i guess but a frivelous lawsuit is ls ot the answer.