The pieces are falling into place for Google to produce its own silicon for future Pixel devices.
Google has made a big move towards developing its own system-on-a-chip (SoC) for its own Pixel devices with the hiring of Manu Gulati, who has been helping develop chips for Apple since 2009. As first reported by Variety, Gulati has just recently updated his LinkedIn page with his new title — Lead SoC Architect at Google.
Google has reportedly been interested in developing its own chips for Android devices for some years now, likely seeking the same success that Apple has found since it started designing its own chips for iPhones and iPads. Poaching Gulati to lead their team is a big move — a quick search of patents linked to Gulati shows 15 patents assigned to Apple related to SoCs with Gulati listed as an inventor. On top of his work at Apple, Gulati has 27 years of experience in the chip design industry having previously working for AMD and Broadcom as well.
The Pixel and Pixel XL represented Google's attempt to design an Android phone that combined hardware with optimized software. Adding the ability to custom design the SoC as well onto future Pixel devices will allow Google to better integrate and leverage all the powerful machine learning capabilities highlighted at last month's Google I/O conference.
Reader comments
Qualcomm needs to worry about that. the hiring of Manu Gulati, an Apple micro-architect, who worked on the Apple mobile SOC team for eight years is to replicate what Apple has been doing with their mobile SOC in a couple of years, which can't be good news for Qualcomm, to have all those companies with deep pockets competing against them.
Qualcomm already have their hands full with Apple, because Apple can spend the cash on their silicons whereas Qualcomm can't for costs reasons. Why spend that kind of silicon cash if the people you are going to sell them to can't afford it.
Well... considering Samsung does it and still orders Qualcomm chips and considering every other company in north america also orders from Qualcomm, they are more than a few years from being impacted by this. Even if Google does it for the pixel, it's a small amount of chips that won't be ordered from Qualcomm. The day Samsung drops them completely, then we can talk.
Less dependent on Qualcomm would mean more money in Google's pockets in the long term. Just a matter of how well he will be able to get the processor to work with Android. I wonder how the experience will be with a custom processor. Either way, I can't wait.
Yesssss
Does he have a non compete clause with Apple?
hell to the nah
He works in California, non compete clauses are illegal in the state.
Pixel runs buttery smooth now.. imagine how it will run with optimized hardware
It will be as smooth as ice rubbing against ice.
This is great, very much looking forward to the results.
Hell yeah
Nice this could lead to longer update cycle ,might even be similar to apple
Good point, we can only hope.
Finally, I was hopeful Google would start designing their own processors. Look at the success Apple has with that
