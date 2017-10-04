Google sold 25 million Chromecasts over the last 15 months.

At the Pixel 2 event, Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh announced that the company has sold 55 million Chromecasts and Chromecast built-in devices in the four years since its launch. That number is a sizeable increase from the 30 million sales Google announced back in July 2016, with the company selling 25 million Chromecasts over the last 15 months.

Google debuted the second-generation Chromecast and Chromecast Audio back in 2015, and also introduced a $69 4K-enabled Chromecast Ultra last year. One of the key factors for the wide adoption of the Chromecast is its affordability: the dongle costs just $35, making it an enticing option when it comes to streaming Netflix on your TV.

Google also said that the Google Wifi is the top-selling mesh router in the U.S. and Canada.