Google sold 25 million Chromecasts over the last 15 months.

At the Pixel 2 event, Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh announced that the company has sold 55 million Chromecasts and Chromecast built-in devices in the four years since its launch. That number is a sizeable increase from the 30 million sales Google announced back in July 2016, with the company selling 25 million Chromecasts over the last 15 months.

Chromecast sales

Google debuted the second-generation Chromecast and Chromecast Audio back in 2015, and also introduced a $69 4K-enabled Chromecast Ultra last year. One of the key factors for the wide adoption of the Chromecast is its affordability: the dongle costs just $35, making it an enticing option when it comes to streaming Netflix on your TV.

Google also said that the Google Wifi is the top-selling mesh router in the U.S. and Canada.