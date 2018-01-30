All the pieces are in place to make the Pixel 3 as awesome as possible.
A few days before Google unveiled the Pixel 2 at its October hardware event, it was announced that the company would be spending $1.1 billion to acquire around 2,000 HTC employees to beef up its hardware division. A little over four months since this deal was announced, Google's confirmed that it's been completed.
Google worked closely with HTC's hardware talent during the development of both the first-gen Pixel and Pixel 2, but now that they're officially working under the Google umbrella, the result should (hopefully) be even better hardware design and reliability than what we've seen from the past two years.
The employees that are joining Google are the same ones that helped HTC launch the first 3G-capable phone in 2005, the first smartphone that used a touchscreen as the primary input in 2007, and the first phone made entirely out of a metal unibody in 2013 (the HTC One M7).
The hardware improvements that Google made from the Pixel to Pixel 2 are awfully impressive, and while it's too early to truly speculate about what the Pixel 3 will offer, the completion of the HTC deal can only benefit the development of the phone.
Lastly, Google also says that the acquisition will allow it to expand operations further into Asia – specifically using Taiwan as a "key innovation and engineering hub" and Taipei now becoming Google's biggest engineering site in the Asia-Pacific region.
The Galaxy S9 will be great, but I'm waiting for Google's Pixel 3
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
- Pixel 2 FAQ: Everything you need to know!
- Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL review: The new standard
- Google Pixel 2 specs
- Google Pixel 2 vs. Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
- Join our Pixel 2 forums
Reader comments
Google has officially completed its $1.1 billion HTC deal
I'll take a Pixel 3 5.2" made like the DNA... 😉
Put a headphone jack in it and I may be interested. Either that or phone manufacturers need to solidify a USB type C headphone standard.
Good, can we get back to uniformity between the regular and large models as we had with the original Pixels?
For me that depends. I don't like the 18:9 or rounded corners so I actually prefer the smaller Pixel 2 over this year's XL.
Me, too. I'd be surprised if there's a 16:9 Pixel 3, though.
How long before Google grabs the patents they want and spits out the carcass of HTC?
Well considering they aren't googles patents, they are HTC's. I predict that won't happen. All they got was employees, and the ability to use the existing patents.
"The hardware improvements that Google made from the Pixel to Pixel 2 are awfully impressive.' Really?? Most people buy the Pixel 2 and 2XL for the software experience and the camera, which is primarily aided by the software. The hardware has been plagued with problems. It will be interesting to see what they do with the 3. The biggest challenge may again be with the screens. I am sure Google will want AMOLED screens and HTC has primarily used LCD screens. The screens will have to come from LG or Samsung.
Google didn't invest nearly $1 billion in LG Display to use a Samsung OLED, so let's just start getting prepared for an LG OLED in the Pixel 3.
Which means more burn in issues.
Do you really think samsung screens do not have burn in too?
My original Pixel XL had burn-in after a year of use and my wife's Pixel XL had really bad burn-in because her screen was on WAY more than mine.
My release day Pixel 2 XL has zero burn-in at this time... but I expect there to burn-in after a year of use like every other OLED out there.
The only real way to make screens less prone to burn-in is to stop using on screen navigation buttons and another UI elements that always sits in the same part of the screen. But physical buttons mean less room for a screen... I'll take a larger screen with burn-in over time, cause I usually don't notice burn-in that much.
Waze has cause burn in on my S7E because the incident report icon is stationary and I have the speed limit always on display. Not sure if that would have happened on any other display, but I can say it has happened on mine.
18:9 screen, stereo front speakers, metal body, glass window on back for wireless charging, in-screen FP scanner. Same design and specs on both sizes. Come on HTCoogle, you can do it!
Waste of money
I wish Google would bring the Pixel line to T-Mobile. I definitely would give the Pixel 3 a try. But if not I'll just keep buying Galaxy Note and S devices. No sleep lost.
The Pixels work great on T-mobile, you just can't buy them through T-mobile. Go to the Google Store and pickup an unlocked version, you can even finance it through them at zero percent interest.
Can we let HTC rest in peace already? They do make great smartphones but they also make terrible ones, like really bad ones that make no sense. They just don't have the resources to compete in this smartphone day and age. So bye bye
That would suck.. so then what would your choices be. Giant ****** (iphones) and **** sandwich (samsungs)? No thanks.
So what does this do to HTC? If Google's taken that big a chunk out of htc's hardware design shop, how is htc going to compete going forward?
They still have all the normal htc people that haven't been working on the pixels. They also just got a billion dollars, and their employees salary expenses cut in half.
This should he great. I'll let my V20 ride off into the sunset as a back up device and I'll give my attention to the Pixel 3 smaller version(unless Google pulls an Apple,Samsung and divide the hardware features like dual cameras between the XL and regular variant; in that case I'll have to consider the XL). Can't wait.