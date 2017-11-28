Keep being you, Google.

About a month ago, some Twitter users started to notice something rather peculiar about Android's cheeseburger emoji – the cheese was placed on the bottom of the bun below the patty.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was quick to respond to this travesty and announced that his team would "drop everything" to address the issue at hand. We all thought Sundar was simply having some fun with those that were (rightly so) freaking out about the misplacement of the cheese, but it looks like our outrage has resulted in real-world change.

Spotted by the folks at Emojipedia, the current Developer Preview of Android 8.1 Oreo has a tweaked cheeseburger emoji that places the cheese on top of the patty.

In addition to this, the less controversial beer emojis have also been updated so that we no longer have the mind-boggling half-full mug with mysterious froth still sitting at the top, as well as reworked holes on the cheese emoji so that they don't look like they were painted on around the top edge.

Android 8.1 Oreo was shaping up to be a pretty minor update in the grand scheme of things, but I think we can all agree that it's now one of the most important software updates Android has ever received.

Google served a hamburger with cheese on the bottom to its employees