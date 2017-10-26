Can you hear it? Soon, you won't anymore.
One of the stranger (and more innocuous) issues with the Pixel 2 has been an inconsistently bothersome "clicking" or "hissing" noise when holding the phone up to your ear for a phone call. Some people have it, others don't, and those who do often don't hear it consistently. Well, now Google has identified the actual issue and said a fix is on the way.
The issue, it turns out, is simple: it's the NFC radio in the phone. A fix will roll out via a software update in a few weeks, addressing the problem on a system level. But Google says that in the meantime, turning off NFC will get rid of the issue. Annoying for sure, but great to know there's something we can do right away to stop it before the full fix hits phones.
This surely isn't a software change on the level of the Pixel 2 XL's display, but it sure is something that's annoying if you're experiencing it and great to see Google addressing it quickly.
Reader comments
Good to hear
*not hear
I'm trying to imagine how software can fix the lack of shielding a speaker normally has to protect it from NFC signals.
Probably turn off the NFC radio when in handset mode.
That sounds like a workable solution.
Software update for Bluetooth issues, software update for audio issues, update for screen issues, etc....wtf. did Google forget to hire QC?
Good question. You'd think after all these years there would be a pretty solid set of test cases for the standard features of any phone.