It's a pretty simple solution, but it's better than nothing.
In addition to the Pixelbook itself, Google also released the Pixelbook Pen alongside it. The Pixelbook Pen is a $100 stylus that allows you to doodle on the Pixelbook and easily call upon the Google Assistant, and while its price might be tough to swallow, it's a really fun accessory if you've got the cash to cover it.
However, as great as the Pixelbook Pen is, one thing I always thought was a bit odd is that there's no way to store the Pen inside the Pixelbook like you can with the Samsung Chromebook Pro/Plus. I'm crossing my fingers that this is something we see with the Pixelbook 2, but until then, Google is giving current Pixelbook owners a free loop for their Pen.
The loop attaches to the side of the Pixelbook's base using an adhesive, and once you stick it on, that's about all there is to it. You can slide the Pen in and out of it as you wish, and you can still use the Pixelbook in any of its four modes.
If you have a Pixelbook now, you can fill out your information through Google's promotion page to have your loop send to you free of charge. Also, while it's not explicitly mentioned, my guess is that Google will start including these by default with future Pixelbook purchases.
Deal: Buy a Pixelbook, get the Pen for free ($99 value)
Reader comments
Or just get Surface Pro 4 with pen and no shittty loops
But then I'd have to deal with Windows and wouldn't have USB-C.
But then you'd have a computer, and not a $1,000 browser.
Lol...,that's 100% true
Why when the 5 has been out for over half a year?
There is no '5'. It's the second coming of Surface Pro.
No surface, wait for XPS 15 2-in-1!
It uses magnets, so you can also make your Janet act drunk!
You know MS used to sell these too. http://www.androidcentral.com/e?link=http%3A%2F%2Fclkde.tradedoubler.com...
I am quite sure my Surface Pen came with a stick on loop.
A little... Inelegant, but better than nothing.
They probably should've considered this BEFORE manufacturing really lol.
Google's generosity is overwhelming. It brings a tear to the eye.
How about including the pen loop AND pen for $1000 (and i don't mean a short-term offer). This thing is just stupid expensive.
They only thing you get out of bundling an accessory is people complaining they don't want it and the device should be sold without it for less.