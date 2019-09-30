If you happen to be a YouTube Premium subscriber and have not received a free Home Mini yet, Google may soon offer you one. A YouTube Premium user in Germany, who is a member of the /r/Google subreddit (Via: 9To5Google ), was the first to spot the promo. According to the user, the promo appeared when he opened the YouTube app and not via an email from YouTube.

This is not the first time that Google is giving away free Home Minis. In April this year, the company started giving away free Home Minis to Google One subscribers in the U.S. As reported by Android Police last week, the company extended the promo to Google One members in France, Japan, Spain, Australia, Germany, Korea, Canada, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

In July, Google had teamed up with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to give away 100,000 Home Minis to people with paralysis as well as to those providing care to someone with paralysis or other physical disabilities.

Google is expected to launch a successor to the Home Mini at its hardware event on October 15. The smart speaker, which is likely to be called the Nest Mini, will come with superior audio quality, built-in wall mount, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Since its successor is right around the corner, the latest Home Mini giveaway will certainly help Google get rid of the remaining stock.