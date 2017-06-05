Paying over time can actually save you some money.

The Google Store is offering a $75 credit for people who finance more than $750 total when they buy a Pixel or Pixel XL with its zero-interest financing plan. The offer runs until June 18, and runs in tandem with the ongoing promotion that offers a free case with every Pixel XL order.

The terms are a bit convoluted, though. You have to spend $750 on one order, and as long as you make two payments on time you'll receive a $75 credit towards the bill automatically. For the free case deal, that case also must be ordered at the same time as a Pixel XL.

Spending $750 on a Pixel XL is easy enough, but a standard Pixel order doesn't quite hit the mark unless you go with 128GB storage and get $99 device protection — or perhaps pick up an extra cable or case at the same time. Device protection is never a bad idea though, and Google's accessories, while pricey, are solid — so it's not too terrible of a proposition. (Chances are that any sales tax you're required to pay would go toward that $750 purchase threshold as well, but we'd check with Google Store support on that before making a purchase.)

Remember that since the $75 credit arrives after just a couple of billing cycles and comes in one payment, you could also theoretically just pay off your remaining balance after it has been applied. You don't have to keep that financing account open for the full 24-month term. Just some food for thought.

Newer phones have come and taken the spotlight, but the Pixel line remains one of the best Android phones you can buy. Getting one and saving $75 isn't horrible if you're been looking.

