Google's two new tools should make flying suck just a little less.

Although I've yet to have a bad experience while flying, the same can't be said for many of my friends and colleagues. Google Flights is one of the better tools around for booking and managing your flights, and it's picking up a couple new tools that make it even more enjoyable to use.

First off, Google Flights will now predict whether or not an upcoming flight is going to be delayed. Google Flights has previously shown delays once an airline makes them official, but now it'll be able to use machine learning and flight data to make these visible before an airline calls them in. These predictions won't be shown unless the system is 80% certain the delay will occur, but even so, it's still a good idea to show up to the airport on time no matter what.

Along with this, Google Flights is also making it easier to see what you are and aren't getting when trying to save a few bucks and book a flight with a Basic Economy ticket. There's nothing worse than getting a cheaper ticket to only find out at the airport that you can't change your seat or bring a carry-on item, but Google is partnering with American Airlines, Delta, and United to make sure that all of this information is readily available.

With these new features in place, will you be using Google Flights to book your next trip?

