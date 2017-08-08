Controversial memorandum argued biological differences are to blame for the lack of women in engineering positions.
A memorandum released by a Google engineer went viral over the weekend after being released company-wide to internal networks. The memorandum in question asserts that the gender gap in engineering positions within the company are due to biological differences between men and women and that Google's diversity initiatives are misplaced because of these differences.
The memo comes at a time when Google is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor for failure to comply with equal pay laws, specifically paying female employees less than their male colleagues. This also comes shortly after another Silicon Valley company, Uber, had their CEO Travis Kalanick resign amid allegations of sexual harassment.
Sundar Pichai's statement reads as follows:
From: Sundar
Subject: Our words matter
This has been a very difficult few days. I wanted to provide an update on the memo that was circulated over this past week.
First, let me say that we strongly support the right of Googlers to express themselves, and much of what was in that memo is fair to debate, regardless of whether a vast majority of Googlers disagree with it. However, portions of the memo violate our Code of Conduct and cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace. Our job is to build great products for users that make a difference in their lives. To suggest a group of our colleagues have traits that make them less biologically suited to that work is offensive and not OK. It is contrary to our basic values and our Code of Conduct, which expects "each Googler to do their utmost to create a workplace culture that is free of harassment, intimidation, bias and unlawful discrimination."
The memo has clearly impacted our co-workers, some of whom are hurting and feel judged based on their gender. Our co-workers shouldn't have to worry that each time they open their mouths to speak in a meeting, they have to prove that they are not like the memo states, being "agreeable" rather than "assertive," showing a "lower stress tolerance," or being "neurotic."
At the same time, there are co-workers who are questioning whether they can safely express their views in the workplace (especially those with a minority viewpoint). They too feel under threat, and that is also not OK. People must feel free to express dissent. So to be clear again, many points raised in the memo — such as the portions criticizing Google's trainings, questioning the role of ideology in the workplace, and debating whether programs for women and underserved groups are sufficiently open to all — are important topics. The author had a right to express their views on those topics — we encourage an environment in which people can do this and it remains our policy to not take action against anyone for prompting these discussions.
The past few days have been very difficult for many at the company, and we need to find a way to debate issues on which we might disagree — while doing so in line with our Code of Conduct. I'd encourage each of you to make an effort over the coming days to reach out to those who might have different perspectives from your own. I will be doing the same.
I have been on work related travel in Africa and Europe the past couple of weeks and had just started my family vacation here this week. I have decided to return tomorrow as clearly there's a lot more to discuss as a group — including how we create a more inclusive environment for all.
So please join me, along with members of the leadership team at a town hall on Thursday. Check your calendar soon for details.
— Sundar
The memo's author, James Damore, confirmed his dismissal to Financial Times. Damore has stated that he is "currently exploring possible legal remedies."
Reader comments
Google fires author of controversial gender differences memo
I was nearly fired from my job because I tweeted at my company that I was disappointed in them that they didn't participate in bring your kids to work day.
Free speech and free expression - not at Google ;)
Free Speech only applies to the government, not private entities.
Its amazing that employees still think that they have a right to free speech and free expression while on the job at your employer. You do not!
There's no free speech anywhere except when it comes to the government. I don't understand why people don't understand this simple concept.
Probably because it isn't correct... That's usually the best reason to "not understand" something.
I'm curious whether you think it only applies within the government or normal folk when speaking about the government?
You have no free speech at work. You can be fired for any stupid thing you say that violates workplace policy, and the company has every right to do that. 🙄
The only entity obligated to respect your speech is the government. No other entity is under any such obligation. If an employer doesn't like your speech there are no laws that will protect you from being fired.
Because people are 160 character idiots who can't be bothered to understand anything that can't be explained in under 15 seconds
That isn't true, but it still doesn't apply here as this was an internal memorandum to his underlings, he was essentially (mis)representing the company rather than himself.
You have free speech in regards to not being arrested for it. But freedom of speech does not mean freedom from consequences.
There is no free speech anywhere.
The government is bound to not enact laws that limit your expression but can (and does) enact laws that make you responsible for it. In any case, none of that has anything to do with Google
Not cool Google, not cool, guy just expressed his opinion, got fired and after that Sundar agreed that certain views are up to debate... That is not how you deal with people. Guy had his opinion, maybe wrong but it was his opinion he had rights to express... Sacking him was not cool...
He had no right to express it.
He does have the right to express it. Google also has the right to fire him for expressing it
This.
I think the argument was more about how he expressed himself as a representative of Google's culture and how that representation countermanded their code of conduct.
This type of thing is difficult for any company to handle. If the employee is fired then the company is censorious but if the employee is retained then the company is discriminatory.
This is the reason why so many people feel like they are not allowed to say anything about their beliefs in the workplace: because any statement of such things can be grounds for termination. It just happens to be that less people will complain about saying things that are socially acceptable ("PC" as it were) as opposed to minority views. So while our culture lauds itself as "tolerant" and "free" the litigious reality is that our culture is one of the most intolerant toward minority views.
Fortunately, at the moment getting fired and losing your ability to regain employment is as bad as it gets in our culture right now. But there are also plenty who think more torturous consequences ought to be the norm.
Hmm, so a Google engineer says the company is not tolerant of different (i.e. non-leftist) viewpoints. And then they fired him. Well, Sundar, I believe you showed who was right. Typical juxta-progressivism.
You think gender equality is a "leftist" viewpoint? Tell me, what biological differences prevent women from coding? Do you think boobs prevent them typing? No, that can't be it cause I'm sure it's fine when they're secretaries.
The former Google employee neither states nor implies that being a woman imposes any limits on abilities. His argument (which is thoroughly references if you can find the unadulterated original) is that there are multiple factors that lead to there being much less of a likelihood to women choosing coding jobs when compared to men. It is basically a dude with a PhD in Biology talking about the effects of biology in the job market. It's just an inconvenient fact that points to diversity initiatives being a politically motivated waste of time and resources.
Biology has nothing to do with it, it's societal.
How could biology possibly effect a woman becoming a coder? That's my question.
Well, I'm not necessarily disagreeing, but it is true that biology is increasingly the explanation for things that historically have been treated as environmental (upbringing, education, etc.). One example would be the assertion that depression or mental illness is the result of chemical imbalances in the brain. In the old days, we all would have agreed that something in the persons past had shaped them to be this way. And there's no denying that the complex cocktail of chemicals coursing through our brains has an enormous impact on every facet of our beings, including our innate capacity for things such as coding. I can accept that there could be a type of woman constitutionally incapable of becoming a programmer. I can also accept that there are some great female programmers, because I've worked with a few of them.
But I gather this guy was making broad, sweeping statements, which often has a way of getting you into trouble.
Edit: just to forestall the SJWs - everything I said above can apply to a man as easily as a woman. I don't have enough data to make any claims regarding incidence levels in each gender. So don't get carried away.
Biology does not prevent a women from being a coder. That's not what the Manifesto states. There are LOTS of GREAT women coders.
He erred wrong when he floated into the "biological differences" part.
That's an asinine way to put things - and just as sexist to use the stereotypical role of women as secretaries. But then again, so is thinking that men and women are exactly the same with the exception of boobs and genitalia.
The fact that men and women are very different, have different ways of thinking, and value different things doesn't make things unequal or mean one's superior over the other - just different. Women are much more likely to value flexible work schedules, opportunities to be at home more (i.e. telecommuting, less travel) and make their kids a higher priority than men. And many are more willing to trade pay or position for that flexibility - because again - they think differently than men.
That's not to say that some women to value career more or men don't value flexibility - it's clearly a personal thing.
Equality doesn't mean "exactly the same" or identical. My wife and I are very different people. She's much more emotional, I'm more logical. She's more loving and nurturing, and I'm more stoic. She is much better than me at certain things (especially forensic psychology), but that doesn't make me "stupid" or her "stupid" that she sees a computer or a phone as a tool rather than technological marvels that need to be torn apart. She is my partner and my complement and she is definitely my equal (though I would argue my better, in many ways). She's the heart of our relationship - I'm the brain. We see things differently, and things the other misses. Both are needed for our organization (our family) to function to properly.
The same thing goes for any business. No one person can do everything well, and everyone brings something different to the table. The equality comes from using recognizing those strengths and using them in the best way possible to benefit the organization - regardless of race, creed, gender, etc.
The ironic thing is that the version of equality that's espoused by some organizations is the direct antithesis to the diversity they want. They claim to value "what makes us different" but put in practice, it comes down to group think and if you rock the boat by being different, you're pushed out.
In Google's case, they blew a major opportunity in my opinion. Instead of just drumming the guy out - why not debate and explore the topic? People can provide evidence to support their opinion and introduce new perspectives. Some may even be persuaded to change their minds from one side. If nothing else, understanding is gained from at least understanding a different perspective.
But once again, someone rocked the boat with an uncomfortable thought, and some couldn't handle or challenge the assertion. So out they go.
The irony of diversity is that the differences that should be valued are often suppressed because they're different.
First off, it was sardonic, not asinine.
Now, you broke your point when you said some women value their career more than having a family, it's personal. That's EXACTLY the point it's personal. Not biological.
There is no biological reason that men would be better at coding than women. None.
"There is no biological reason that men would be better at coding than women. None."
How do you know this? The above is mere assertion without any evidence to support it. At least the Google Manifesto author supported his assertions with studies and facts.
If you really want, I can point you to studies which demonstrate that girls actually test better than boys in maths and science... But the whole idea is ridiculous. If you agree with him, show me some proof that men have a biological advantage... That's all I want. As far as I know logical thinking and problem solving are not related to the testes.
That's a big problem nowadays - people can find things on the internet that support any claim. It's hard to know which sources you should trust.
It has more to do with why women are/aren't in technical fields. Some people think men are oppressing women and not letting them program when it really has to do with the majority of women not being interested in it. Part of the reason I left the Verge is because they went on this giant crusade about how it's sexist that women don't run the internet/gaming industry/IT etc. No discussion about why women are only 5% of the welders? Why are they not the majority in construction or working in the oil fields? Is it sexist or little interest? That's basically what he wrote, not that they can't do it because they are women. You could bribe my wife to learn how to code for a guaranteed $200k/yr and it would be like pulling teeth. She has zero interest in doing it even though she is very smart. My computer science courses were at least 20:1 men to women. We can into the whole gender roles discussion about girls being raised to wear dresses and doing girly stuff so that's the reason they didn't gravitate to programming/STEM blah blah blah but then you are still trying to force someone into a field/hobby/interest just so that they don't get pigeon holed into what exactly, some preconceived stereotype that some gender studies grad is unhappy about?
You obviously didn't read the Manifesto, need to read it again or are just being willfully ignorant if you think the gist is "biological differences prevent women from coding".
Good. He created a hostile work environment. He deserved to get sacked.
Whew, glad he didn't wish anyone Merry Christmas. Google might have to have an exorcism and public hanging.
😂😂😂
That was literally the most unintelligent response anyone could have ever written to my comment.
Yeah... Pretty much...
Right, because your opinion was obviously super-intelligent.
Behold the magnificence!
Would a woman have been fired for writing a similar memo? I think NOT
Yes. Women have been fired from Google for violating the code of conduct, which is what he got canned for.
Clever misdirection there.
How is LITERALLY answering the question a misdirection lol? Are you trying to be sarcastic?
He disagrees with the answer but can't come up with an intellectual response
Damn straight.
I'm sure it must be frustrating, But I think the best recourse would've been to just shut up lol.
The misdirection is conflating getting fired for violation the code of conduct (in general) with getting fired for posting politically incorrect factual statements (which just happen to fall under the large umbrella of the code of conduct). The original poster claimed that had a woman penned the exact memo she would not have been fired and Jerry did not offer a logical rejection of that claim.
He was fired for violating the code of conduct. Most likely, after consultation with an attorney who specializes in employment laws.
If a woman, or a person of color, or a disabled person or even a Martian had done this they too would have been fired. Google's hiring and firing practices are under a microscope and not steered by hard feelings. The recommendation of the experts would not change based on gender and Pichai is smart enough to follow them to the letter.
Well, Google doesn't have to give any reason to fire him. After the memo his services were no longer needed.
I don't disagree with the fact that the guy was not entitled to his position and therefore can be fired without cause (or for any cause). I just don't think that a series of factual statements in an internal narrative warrant a firing in this case. I also think that he has a point in that the gender affirmative action policies are harmful to employees. It'll be interesting to see how the lawsuit goes.
I'm not sure why you think the statements are factual. And I'm sure how he came to the conclusion that women don't go into tech because of the reasons he stated. He simply made assertions.
You are are a representative of the organization you work for. When comments that are derogatory, racist and hateful it represents the company in a bad way. This person deserved to be fired. You can easily express your opinion in various locations Facebook, Twitter etc. But when you have your place of employment listed on your profiles that looks bad for them. Posting on an internal company site is even worse. I'm sure he signed some type of morality/behavioral clause when he was hired. He should have known better.
Um... how was what he wrote racist? Are women a different race now?
And since this was an internal memo, how was this affecting the company name, unless they themselves made it public to scare other prospective 'free thinkers' into submission?
Personally I'd counter sue them for harassment.
As I recall he referenced supposed IQ differences between races too
He did not reference IQ differences at all, other than to vaguely say that the left denies science about IQ differences, and the only mention of race was to say that he feels it is wrong to limit certain discussions and classes to specific races and genders.
I re-read it and you're right that there's nothing explicit. I would point out that talk of biological IQ differences is a pretty classic dog-whistle for scientific racism, so I don't know that it's unfair to wonder about the implications there
I wasn't referring to what he said was racist. I was giving examples of something that would be unacceptable. These things include racist comments, sexist comments, hateful speech of any kind which is what this was. I'm all for one expressing their opinion but we should remember that there is a place to do that and a place not to do that. What he was expressing shouldn't have been expressed in the office.
I fail to see how anything he said gave a bad light to Google. He just said what 50% or more of Google's customers already know. Firing him for simply presenting a well thought out opinion is not a good way to ingratiate yourself to your customers. But when you are a zealous social justice warrior, the cult demands adherence, or you get destroyed.
Are you okay with his opinion, do you agree with it?
This has nothing to do with over sensitive people that need to grow up and put on big boy/girl pants. He did this in a place that you shouldn't have to deal with this garbage. How would you fell if I came into your office or even your home and attacked your IQ, your look or even your gender? I'm betting you would not be okay with that.
But it's perfectly fine for Google to continue to tout the gender stereotyping of women as constant victims of men (which is a lie), and don't you dare say anything different, or we'll fire you for promoting a different stereotype than our stereotype. Progressives are such cowards. Such lame, little cowards.
When do Google do this? Do you have any examples?
You're working pretty hard here in this comments section to support gender discrimination in the workplace. Maybe you can explain your position to POTUS in 140 characters or less.
I can explain his position in less than that: Loves him Bigly.
There's not lack of females present at the franchise Hooters. They are all packed with them right.
The only things that matter are skill and talent... If you pass people with those qualities over because they have "the wrong genitalia", you're bad for the company.
THAT is exactly what the guy was saying in the memo. He agrees with you that passing over better qualified candidates to fill the requirements of a diversity program is wrong and he's calling out Google for doing just that. He's also suggesting that there are other possible reasons for the gender representation gap in the tech world other than discrimination.
His opinions were well thought out and articulated in a long memo to internal employees. I bet he had his stuff packed as soon as he hit send.
This was his, "on-my-way-out" to Google. Some employees go in peace, some shout obscenities and kick over the water cooler. He expressed his opinion and planted a seed in the minds of every employee he could.
No matter who takes over, employees will consider the validity to his points when continuing their employment.
Haha. I'd love it if in the signature field at the bottom it just said "I'll get my coat".
The gender differences that the guy pointed to in the memo are the same stereotypes that women in the field have been fighting against for decades, so I can understand how what he wrote contributes to a hostile environment for every woman who works at the company. I can definitely see why that's an offense worthy of a firing
I read the memo. It looked like he saw a disparity in Google's practices and was trying to make a point that he felt was fair and had value. He specifically points out biases both on the right and on the left. The clear point of the memo was to eliminate what he perceived as Googles internal prejudices. He even offers what he felt are constructive ways to reduce gender discrimination. Even if you disagree with what he was trying to do (which, after reading the memo, was not attempting to engender discrimination), he was clearly fired for expressing an opinion. Had it not been sent out to the media as a leak, it probably would have been debated fairly and sparked off a constructive discussion and not resulted in his being terminated.
This is really chilling. There should have been a different response than firing him.
Somebody give this guy a Nobel Peace Medal.
What the memo accomplished is certainly not Peace.
OK, the now, former Google Engineer made some valid points. However, he may have been 100% correct had he been working at a physical laborious factory or construction company. However, This is white collar employment and I don't know of any "biological" limitations on women that prevent them from doing equally as good of a job as men. I want to stress this... His paper was well articulated and made great points, but he steered into a tree stump the moment he ventured into areas that are subjects of debate and not factual. All this talk about men having more drive, because of biology is complete hogwash. I agree with his assessment that women tend not to want tech jobs, but that isn't due to any biological cause that anyone knows of. If anything, I'd argue that its a cultural problem - a problem in which Google is playing an active role in trying to correct. This guy created a hostile work environment by making mass assumptions about the general female populace (A simple exception for the talented women currently employed at Google might have done the trick here) and thus, was terminated... And rightly so.
Only a complete and utter wuss would feel threatened by another's opinions.
"However, he may have been 100% correct had he been working at a physical laborious factory or construction company."
I stopped reading right there because that line is pure rubbish. He would not have been 100% correct. Women are just as capable as men at construction jobs.
Up until now your responses in this thread made a lot of sense.
But it's a biological fact that *in general* men are *physically* stronger than women. That doesn't make women lesser humans. That doesn't mean they aren't smart enough (maybe too smart?). But that does mean they *might* be less qualified for a job requiring a lot of physical strength, in the same way a man might be less qualified to have a baby because strength does not equal toughness...
I work in construction and there are a lot of woman who are not physically capable of doing the job and if they were a man they would have been fired.
You're fired.
LOL
That's not rubbish it's a stat. Statistically men are stronger then women. Statistically women who perform hard labor are more prone to develop stress fractures then a man performing the same action under the same load.
The military has done a ton of testing, and these have been statistically proven to a point where it's actually accounted for in the cost to train a male soldier versus a female soldier.
FACT
You wanna know why some crazy little fat guy like Kim Jong Un feels like he can fire off ICBM's wherever and whenever he wants? Here's your reason. Don't think for a minute that he doesn't read stuff like this and think (and rightly so) that this country is full of weak little crybabies that have no idea how to handle life when their little worlds are challenged.
Congratulations. You win the "Dumbest Comment in the Thread" award!
Yeah... Pretty much...
Again.
And that was difficult to accomplish
Too bad we're not ruled by real brave men like you who have the courage to call people crybabies on the internet, then we'd really show Kim Jong Un who's boss! You might even call him a mean name on twitter or something bold like that!
Please little social justice warrior. So, if little Sundai's opinion was one in which he felt that men were being discriminated against in the workplace, and some woman wrote an internal memo criticizing that, and in turn was fired for it, you're on board with that, right? After all, it's a "private enterprise" and not the government. And, I have no problem putting my name behind my comments, unlike you, brave guy.
LOL
I don't know how you came to that assessment. Are you in contact with Kim Jong Un?
I'm completely flabbergasted by how completely the substance of this document has been misrepresented by the media. The author did not say women were incapable of being coders or that they were unsuited to be in the tech world. He merely pointed out that women are less likely to choose that career path than men, and that maybe discrimination is not responsible for the disparity in gender at tech firms.
Rational analysis has no place when talking about gender and race differences.
This view makes people uncomfortable. You're fired.
Everyone knows that women are less likely than men to choose a career in tech which essentially makes a memo about it pointless. Where he erred was saying it's because of their biology.
Yeah, that's not all he claimed.
It's completely fair/horribly unfair to fire this guy for what he wrote.
It's completely fair/horribly unfair for the NFL to blacklist someone who doesn't stand for the pledge of allegiance.
I'll show myself out.
Rabble rabble rabble rabble!
I agree with you, Jerry. Either way, they are private enterprises. Two entirely different kind of customer bases, but private nonetheless. So, Damore can be fired for expressing an opinion, and Kaepernick can be shut out from the NFL for the same reason. The difference is technology is a leftist dominated enterprise, and the NFL is a rightist one.
Exactly. Both cases are the same — it's our "feelings" that differ.
FWIW, I would not have fired the guy. I would have used this for a learning experience for both sides.
Damore is allowed to think the way he does. People who feel hurt or outraged are also allowed to think that way. But there are better ways to have the discussion, and those should be explained to all parties.
Nuclear Resignation?
Can't help but wonder if the original memo was a "nuke the bridge" letter of resignation, possibly with political ambition.
Yep.
Google has an internal discussion system where users are anonymous and can express "stuff". By not using it, Damore left himself open to the consequences, and he's smart enough to know what they would be.
If this memo was written without anticipating it would cost him his job, this person is naive. .
- The memo violated the Code of Conduct he agreed to when he took the job at Google. Sorry, but you give up any freedom of speech you may have when you agreed to sell your time to a large corporation for money. That's the way the world works.
- This memo made him radioactive within the company. A large majority of his coworkers would likely refuse to collaborate with him after reading this. If you put him on a team of like minded co-workers, many others will avoid working with this team. He basically nuked himself and his career at Google.
I hope he understood all of this before he hit send.
We knew this was going to happen after they hired that Diversity VP. Bad move Google.
The most frustrating part of this discussion is that the arguments don't really discuss the facts. He never argues that women are less capable than men but that evolutionary biology influences career choice differences between the two sexes. That's hardly controversial. The good thing about all the discussion is that people are being generally respectful which is rare these days.
Okay, so I just read it. While there are certainly some foolish statements, it's not nearly as inflammatory as the media is making it out to be. Also, the overriding point the guy is trying to make is a very good one. He really screwed up with the "Neuroticism" comment though. Anyone would take offense to that, and women definitely don't have the monopoly on neurosis; though in my experience, a man's neurosis tends to manifest differently, which may explain why men slide under the radar on that one.
Freedom of speech is not an avoidence of consequences of free speech.. You can say what you wan but be ready for the reprocussions whether good, bad, or indifferent.
That's not freedom of speech then LoL
That's like saying you can talk trash about Trump but at the end of the day you will be shipped off to a labor camp. You people are some scary individuals.
It blows my mind how many people here are NOT supporting free speech (yeah I know he was at work) all while advocating the suppression of expression. I wonder if you all would be acting like this if the elements involved in this situation were reversed?