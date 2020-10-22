What you need to know
- Google has started shutting down Play Music for some users.
- When you open the Play Music app, you will now see a splash screen asking you to transfer your library to YouTube Music.
- The Play Music web client is also no longer working for some users.
Just as expected, Google has started shutting down its Play Music service for users around the world. As spotted by Android Police, some users are no longer able to access their library on the Play Music Android app.
When opening the Play Music app, you may now see a splash screen prompting you to transfer your library to YouTube Music. In addition to the "Transfer to YouTube Music" button, you will also see a second button that will let you manage your data. The Play Music web client also appears to have stopped working for some users. Just like the Android app, the web client now lets you transfer your library to YouTube Music or manage your music.
While changing the date on your phone will not make the app work again, some users on Reddit claim they have managed to get the app working by uninstalling updates and installing an older version of the app from 2019.
Although Google had announced that it would replace Play Music with YouTube Music nearly a year back, it was only in August this year that it provided a specific timeframe for the shutdown. The service is planned to be completely shut down for everyone by December. Once that happens, YouTube Music will be Google's only music streaming service.
How to transfer your Google Play Music library to YouTube Music
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Every game with touch controls on Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android
Microsoft is offering over 150 games through cloud streaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. While all can be played with controllers, only a handful right now support touch controls.
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) review: The circular speaker that won my heart
It's that time of year again — time for a new Amazon Echo. The latest 4th Gen model touts a radical new design, upgraded audio, and the same $100 asking price. Is it worth picking up?
What's your favorite wireless charger?
There are endless wireless charging options to choose from in 2020. Which ones are the best? Here's what our AC forum members think!
Spice up your smartphone or tablet with the best icon packs for Android
Being able to customize your device is fantastic as it helps to make your device even more of "your own". With the power of Android, you can use third-party launchers to add custom icon themes and these are just some of our favorites.