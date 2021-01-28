What you need to know
- A new version of the Google Camera app is now rolling out.
- The update allows Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G owners to permanently disable the Auto Night Sight mode.
- You can enable or disable Auto Night Sight by tapping on the moon icon on the right edge of the viewfinder.
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G launched with an Auto Night Sight feature, which makes it easier for users to access it without having to select it manually. While some users found the feature to be pretty useful, others found it to be frustrating. As reported by the folks at 9to5Google, a new version of the Google Camera is now rolling out, which finally lets owners of Google's best Android phones permanently disable the Auto Night Sight feature.
Until now, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 users had to disable the feature each time they launched the camera app. The latest Google Camera v8.1.200.352609439 addresses that issue and now remembers your selection even if you exit the app or force stop it.
In addition to letting users permanently disable Auto Night Sight, the latest Google Camera update also brings minor tweaks to the settings for "Flash." The top row has been renamed to "More Light" and includes three options:
- Flash: Night Sight disabled
- Night Sight: Flash disabled
- Off: Both Flash and Night Sight disabled
The update began rolling out earlier this week, but it isn't widely available just yet. While it is possible to sideload the latest Google Camera version, you won't be able to do so without resetting your phone first – thanks to new restrictions.
