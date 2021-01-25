Have you ever have that awkward moment when you're sharing your screen and you start getting notifications that give out more information than you'd like? It's likely to become a bigger problem now that most people are working remotely and meetings usually involve screen sharing on some level. Google is finally fixing this potentially embarrassing problem by hiding the content within notifications while your screen is being shared.

There has been a dramatic shift in how many of us work – now more than ever, we're relying on the use of Google Meet and other screen sharing solutions. We hope this feature will reduce distractions and prevent sensitive or personal information from accidentally being displayed while sharing your screen.

This way, users can still be aware that there are notifications, without any private information being shared with coworkers. Once screen sharing ends, the notifications will resume showing content. And if you don't mind notifications showing content, you can simply select "Show All" when a hidden notification pops up.