What you need to know
- Google Fi is expanding eSIM support from just the Pixel line to also include iPhones.
- You will still need an iPhone with Dual SIM support, such as the iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, the 11 series, and the new SE.
- Even then, only new Fi customers are allowed to sign up at the moment.
With the Pixel 4, Google finally brought dual SIM functionality to its phone but with an interesting new twist: the phone would only still have only one slot for a SIM card, with the second SIM being a virtual one. The company's in-house wireless carrier, Google Fi, served as the perfect companion for this, but the service was, unfortunately, restricted to only Google's own phones till now.
Well, no more. As 9to5Google reports, Google Fi now supports eSIM functionality for iPhones as well, albeit with a few caveats.
Firstly, and as you'd expect, the iPhone must support dual SIM capabilities, which restricts the pool of candidates to just the iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, and the 11 series. Though Google's support site doesn't ist It, the new iPhone SE should also work when it's available.
In addition, only new users of Google Fi can set up an eSIM on their iPhone, even if the device is supported.
Detailed setup instructions can be found here, which requires you to navigate to the Google Fi website from your iPhone, select the Quick Setup option, and download the Google Fi app onto the phone. You will then need to log onto fi.google.com/ios/quicksetup and scan a QR code via your iPhone to complete the process.
The feature is still rolling out, so some users may not see it on their end yet. You'll just need to wait a while in that case.
What is Google Fi, what are the plans, and why should I buy it?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: The Galaxy S10 Lite is a great phone ruined by a high price tag
With a Snapdragon 855 chipset, massive 4500mAh battery, 48MP camera at the back, and a large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, the Galaxy S10 Lite is one of the better phones Samsung has released in recent years. But you're just not getting enough value here.
Daily Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 cases cross 2 million worldwide
COVID-19 has already infected over 2.1 million people globally and caused over 145,000 fatalities. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the world.
Motorola Edge leak shows off the phone’s design, reaffirms key specs
Alleged live images of the upcoming Motorola Edge have been leaked online, reaffirming the presence of a hole-punch display and a triple-camera setup on the back. The phone's key tech specs have also been "confirmed," thanks to a Google Play Console listing.
Best OnePlus 8 Cases in 2020
The OnePlus 8 is here, and thankfully, this year we don't have to wait weeks or months for name-brand cases to show up for it. To protect your pretty new OnePlus, here are the best cases we've found so far.