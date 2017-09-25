Google has updated its 'Minimum update & support period' to show an extra couple of months for the Nexus 6P and 5X.

Back when Google began separating out security patches from platform updates, it established a cadence for its Nexus line that stands true today: two years for platform updates — in other words, two major releases — and three years for security patches, rolled out monthly.

It appears that, for some reason, Google has decided to extend the security update portion of the Nexus 5X and 6P. As first spotted by Droid Life, both phones will receive security patches until November 2018, two months longer than originally planned. While the extension could be because one of Google's vendor partners — say, Qualcomm — extended its contract, it's also possible that the change is merely because Google can do it, so it is. Neither phone is expected to be upgraded to Android P when it debuts next year, so Google likely wants them to be as stable on Oreo as possible.

