Google has updated its 'Minimum update & support period' to show an extra couple of months for the Nexus 6P and 5X.
Back when Google began separating out security patches from platform updates, it established a cadence for its Nexus line that stands true today: two years for platform updates — in other words, two major releases — and three years for security patches, rolled out monthly.
It appears that, for some reason, Google has decided to extend the security update portion of the Nexus 5X and 6P. As first spotted by Droid Life, both phones will receive security patches until November 2018, two months longer than originally planned. While the extension could be because one of Google's vendor partners — say, Qualcomm — extended its contract, it's also possible that the change is merely because Google can do it, so it is. Neither phone is expected to be upgraded to Android P when it debuts next year, so Google likely wants them to be as stable on Oreo as possible.
What are your thoughts on this change? Will it postpone an upgrade if you were thinking of it? Let us know in the comments below!
Reader comments
A part of me wants to say that this is nice but the other part of me thinks about how Apple does it and it's hard for this to be seen as something awesome.
I guess I can say that this is a start...
I feel the same way. When Apple supports their phone for several years it's hard to get excited over a 2 month extension. Then again, Pixel phones are the closest thing to great updates in the Android World.
Yeah, I get that mobile devices can't be supported forever, but now that costs are starting to break the 4-digit threshold, 2 years seems a bit on the low side.
Two months? That's worth a headline? And is it 2 months or 1 month? I thought October was the month for pulling plugs on updates.
It was originally September 2018, now it's November. And yes, this is important news for many people.
Yeah as said above now phone flagships are touching £1k, 2 years and a extra years security patches is pathetic!
Everyone slates Apple and their prices but they support their handsets, Google really needs to sort this.
+1
From what I hear, it seems a big reason Apple update their older devices is to bog them down and make them so sluggish that an upgrade is necessary...
All anecdotal of course lol, wouldn't know personally!
People say this but I think it's only true to a point. In my experience, one big update should be fine for a phone released the year before (or earlier in the year, like the SE was) and update two can also be fine too, but possibly with a performance hit. Update three and on, really can slow a device down.
I read this as meaning the Pixel 3 is going to be released late Oct or early Nov 2018 rather than the traditional late Sept/early Oct. If this is true then leaving the security update expiry at Sept would mean some people holding out for an upgrade would be left un-protected for a couple of months. This obviously makes it harder for security conscious Nexus owners to wait for the new model. Personally, as a Nexus 5X owner who feels no need to upgrade right now, I am targeting the Pixel 3 as my next and certainly appreciate the additional couple of months of updates as a buffer til I can get my hands on it.
sounds like they anticipate to reintroduce nexus level devices in 18'....
Cool. Now my bootlooped 6p will get more support. If only that issued was fixed....