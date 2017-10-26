Current and future Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XLs now come with a two-year manufacturer warranty at no added cost.

After stating that it was "actively investigating" consumer and critic complaints about the Pixel 2 XL's display on October 23, Google recently issued a more official response fully detailing the exact steps it would be taking to remedy the biggest issues that have been brought to light.

While doing this, Google also announced that it would be extending the standard one-year manufacturer warranty on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL to two years at no extra cost. This applies to current and future Pixel 2/2 XL owners, and considering that Google reports nothing is technically wrong with the Pixel 2 XL's display, this is quite generous on its part.

Do take note that this is not the Preferred Care insurance plan that Google offers when buying a Pixel 2. It's simply an extension of the warranty that comes with all Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL purchases, meaning that you have an added year of coverage against any issues that are directly related to the manufacturing of your device.

If you want protection against accidental damage and priority repair service in addition to the now-standard two-year manufacturer's warranty, you can still purchase Preferred Care when buying your Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL for $129 per device.