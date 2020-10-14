What you need to know
- Google will now support some Chromebooks for up to 9 years.
- The company had raised the support ceiling from 6 years to 8 years after criticism.
- Google has also started working on a way to keep out of support Chromebooks secure with its LaCros project.
Google is working on improving one of the most annoying decisions it made with Chromebooks — a limited software support lifecycle. Previously, Chromebooks would be supported for 5 years from launch of the hardware platform they ran on. This meant that most Chromebooks fell out of support within two or three years of being purchased in practice. Google extended it to six, and then later started guaranteeing up to eight years for select models. Now, Google has started offering a further year's worth of support starting with HP Pro c645 Chromebook Enterprise and the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise (via Android Police.) Both devices will recieve updates through June 2029.
While some argue that your typical low-end Chromebook would quickly become unusable within four or five years, the problem had always been that the support lifecycle was tied to the launch date of the hardware platform that powered the laptop and not the laptop itself. This meant that all Broadwell-powered Chromebooks would go off at the same time, so whether your OEM launched the HP Chromebook whatever on day one, or day 500 or the platform's existence, it would expire at the same time.
Google's finally taken some other concrete steps to fix this. It's been working on the LacCros project, one that'll allow out of date Chromebooks to run an up to date version of Chrome. Coupled with the company's continued extension of supported lifecycles, its clear Google's trying to fix this from multiple angles.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You don't even have to buy the OnePlus 8T to get one of its best features
It's not all about the speed! You can finally use one of the best chargers and cable to charge your phone, laptop, or any other device that supports USB fast charging thanks to changes with Warp Charge.
Google Pixel 5: Everything you need to know before buying
It's here. The Google Pixel 5. From the specs, pricing, release date, and more, here's literally everything you need to know!
Skip the Sonos speakers and get an Echo Studio for $50 off on Prime Day
In the past, some have criticized Amazon's Echo speakers for not having the rich sound profile of other devices from Sonos and Bose. The Echo Studio changed all that and offers an audiophile experience to match its more expensive rivals for much less. During Prime Day you can pick it up for $50 off.
Use a satisfying mechanical keyboard on your Chromebook instead!
Typing for hours on end on a slim Chromebook keyboard is OK, but why settle for that when you could be gliding across satisfyingly smooth mechanical keys instead? When you're at home or at the office, mechanical keyboards are what you and your Chromebook deserve!