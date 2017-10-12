Shortly following the launch of Walmart, Google Express is now adding Target to its growing list of available stores.

Google has made some pretty big changes to Google Express over the past few months, including the abolishment of its membership fee and adding a lot of additional retailers to its lineup. Today, the company announced that Target will be joining the Express family and that users will soon be able to use the Google Assistant to shop on their phone.

Starting first with Target, Express users in the United States (minus Alaska and Hawaii) are now able to purchase items from the retailer right within the Google Express app and with their voice via Google Home. You can currently choose from a wide variety of goods, such as Home & Garden, Apparel, Electronics, Health & Beauty, and more, and Target will offer free two-day shipping on any orders over $35 or more.

In the future, Google Express will also allow customers to add their Target REDcard for 5-percent off purchases made with it, in addition to customized re-order recommendations based on past products you've purchased at the store.

Right alongside the Target announcement, Google also revealed that users will soon be able to order items on Express using the Google Assistant on their phone (including Android and iOS). You can already use the Assistant to shop for items with your voice on Google Home and Android TV, so adding this functionality to phones only makes sense. There's currently no word as to exactly when this feature will launch, but our guess is that it'll be sooner rather than later.

