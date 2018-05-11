Google Duplex undeniably stole the show at this year's I/O, but while plenty of people were thrilled to see the new technology, others were troubled by what they saw.

During I/O's opening keynote, Google showed its Duplex system calling a hair salon and restaurant to make an appointment and reservation. Duplex spoke with the human on the other end of the call, filled the conversation with natural pauses/questions, and even said "uh" and "mhmm." Having a piece of technology that sounds so human left a lot of people rather worried about the societal impact it could have, and since this backlash broke out, Google's since responded to reassure us that it's taking precautionary steps. In a statement that a Google spokesperson recently issued —

We understand and value the discussion around Google Duplex — as we've said from the beginning, transparency in the technology is important. We are designing this feature with disclosure built-in, and we'll make sure the system is appropriately identified. What we showed at I/O was an early technology demo, and we look forward to incorporating feedback as we develop this into a product.