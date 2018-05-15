Last week during its I/O developer conference, Google unveiled Google Duplex – a technology that uses AI to call businesses on your behalf for scheduling reservations, appointments, etc.

Google Duplex was this year's biggest announcement, and while I'm beyond excited to see where it takes us, that optimism doesn't hold true for everyone else.

There's a mixed bag of doubt, excitement, and worry in regards to people's reactions to Duplex, and to get a small taste of that, this is what some of the Android Central forum members had to say.

jhimmel

Going to be annoying for businesses receiving calls that are guaranteed to be a frustrating failure. My prediction.

DMP89145

Cool AF! :cool: I absolutely love the way Google is pushing tech. Being a little uncomfortable is a great sign that we are entering new territory and it's time to move on to the next great chapter in technology.

Golfdriver97

Overall, I think it's good for the advancement of AI. But it does seem rather creepy. Probably one of those things we will get used to. Similar to people talking to their phone but not to another person.

Wbutchart1

I dont understand why this is creepy. What harm does it do to talk to a machine on the other end and not realise? How could that upset, hurt or cause harm to another person? I dont understand this reaction in the media at all. In the UK I'm forced to speak to machines all the time before I get to speak to a person, I'd love it if they sounded more human, intelligent, understood me and were far...

What's your take on all this? Do you think Google Duplex is a cool or creepy use of tech?

