Late last month, Google started rolling out one of the biggest redesigns we've ever seen for the Gmail desktop site. Just a couple of weeks later, Google Drive is now getting similar treatment.

Announced in the G Suite Updates blog, Drive is getting this new look to better align itself with the visual changes we've been seeing in a bunch of Google's apps, such as Gmail, News, and Tasks.

The "New" button near the top left has been rounded and gains a colorful "+" icon, the Drive logo has also been added in that area to replace the generic "Drive" text, and the background for the site is now white instead of gray.