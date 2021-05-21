If you listened closely to the slew of Google I/O announcements regarding the company's focus on vehicles, you would see that it drew proverbial lanes for automakers and app developers to ultimately go in the same direction. There's at least some initial evidence that it's working because of early announced partnerships, but the more Google adds to the mix, the more complicated it all becomes. Android Auto and Android Automotive are still two distinct things, but does the average driver know that? Does the average person working at a car dealership understand the difference? These are the things Google doesn't address at events like I/O, yet what it does lay out portends to what role it expects to play in the future of driving and mobility. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more The disappearing car key

The very idea of having a key for a vehicle already feels like a bygone era left behind, especially if you ask someone who drives a car without one. Google announced two features that, while distinct, are actually going to be closely related if the company is to realize its plans. Digital Car Key and Fast Pair are likely going to be symbiotic in some way in the future because they both pursue the same end result. For instance, BMW has already chosen to integrate ultra-wideband (UWB) to remove the need to do anything when entering, leaving or starting the vehicle. There are fobs already doing that, but with a phone doing it, the fob effectively becomes obsolete because a data connection isn't necessary for the phone to communicate what it needs the car to do in that case. Up to now, any app integration that let drivers control things like locking/unlocking doors and remote starting were delayed reactions. The reason why is because the data connection has to go from the phone and through a cell tower first before finally landing to the car's own SIM. It's a neat way to interact with your car, but it's clunky. Digital Car Key doesn't fully solve that issue, but it does address the proximity part of the equation. And it also simplifies the idea of "handing the car keys" to a friend or family member. They don't need the fob, they just need the appropriate app with permissions in place to borrow the vehicle. That's where Fast Pair also comes in. Rather than UWB, this is a Bluetooth feature with pretty much the same premise. We've seen moves toward faster pairing for Bluetooth connections, and since cars are connected devices, it only makes sense to simplify that, too. NFC chips in some cars did try to do that before, but Fast Pair handles it from a software perspective, and that should smooth out the experience. So far, BMW and Ford are to integrate it, though it's not clear which models will actually offer it. Android Automotive picking up speed

It's entirely unclear how long Google plans to keep Android Auto around once Android Automotive gets into more vehicles, but don't count on the company putting it to pasture anytime soon. There will be millions of vehicles on the road that won't have any chance of having Android Automotive, since that's baked into the car's infotainment system. Android Auto works from any Android phone and projects onto a compatible head unit in the car. And with Google expanding the latter to more countries in Europe, expect development and expansion to continue. Not to mention that Google will double down on offering it to vehicles and drivers wirelessly. It's about time. When wireless charging becomes almost a standard feature, it's probably a good idea to no longer force drivers to plug in a cable.

The expansion clearly sets its sights on what cars of the near future will need, particularly charging infrastructure. Parking and navigation are also on the table, and though Google already announced a lot of that back in January, the latest news streamlines things for app developers to make bringing apps to Android Auto faster. All of that coincides with the real master plan, which is to push Android Automotive as the infotainment system of choice for any automaker willing to integrate it. So far, Volvo and Polestar are on board, with GM, Ford, Nissan, and Renault also ready to do the same. Porsche announced it will no longer be Apple-only, and will finally start supporting Android Auto with the upcoming 911, but won't commit to the Automotive OS. The auto industry is largely about momentum. As a service or product offering grows in availability and sophistication, other automakers who held out start to jump onboard. That's what Google would like to see, as it makes its play to dominate the dashboard. Let there be apps