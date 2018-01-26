Wired recently interviewed some Google employees following the James Damore situation, and their insight is eye-opening.
Last August, Google was placed under the spotlight for firing James Damore after he shared his controversial memorandum to Google's internal networks. The memo talked about the wage gap between men and women in the engineering field, and Damore tried to explain that this gap existed due to biological difference between males and females.
Earlier this year, Damore issued a class action lawsuit against Google with the claim that the company discriminated against white, conservative males. This whole situation has (unsurprisingly) resulted in a lot of commotion, and amidst all of this, Wired recently interviewed some employees at Google to get an idea for how this is affecting workers within the company.
After the Damore filed the lawsuit, Google employees report that diversity advocates at the company were subject to unrelenting harassment, with some of this going as far as their addresses, phone numbers, and pre-transition names for transgender employees being publically shared on the likes of 4chan.
Speaking to Wired, Engineer Colin McMillen said:
Now it's like basically anything you say about yourself may end up getting leaked to score political points in a lawsuit. I have to be very careful about choosing my words because of the low-grade threat of doxing. But let's face it, I'm not visibly queer or trans or non-white and a lot of these people are keying off their own white supremacy.
Google's security team has reportedly done their part in tackling any physical threats that are made, and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Danielle Brown has "been supportive and reassuring" during these recent events. However, not everything is perfect:
But, they say they have not been told the outcome of complaints they filed against coworkers they believe are harassing them, and that top executives have not responded assertively to concerns about harassment and doxing. As a result, some employees now check hate sites for attempts at doxing Google employees, which they then report to Google security.
At Google, employees are required to go through training for ethnic, racial, and sexual diversity. Damore said in the memorandum that the training programs are "highly politicized" and that they alienated non-progressive individuals, but an anonymous black female employee says:
The programs lack context about discrimination and inequality and focus on interpersonal relationships, instructing employees to watch what they say because it might hurt someone's feelings. "It robs Google of the chance to discuss these issues," and leaves criticisms unanswered, she says. She says co-workers and her manager have described diversity as "just another box to check and a waste of time."
In addition to these current events, former engineer Cory Altheide said that problems go back as far as 2015 when he quit. According to Altheide, one Google wrote on an internal blog that said:
Blacks are not equal to whites. Therefore the 'inequality' between these races is expected and makes perfect sense.
Wired says that Google's confirmed it's met with all employees that have shown concern regarding these issues, and while this whole situation will likely continue to develop over the coming months, it is interesting (and a bit disheartening) to get a closer look inside how this is affecting real people on the day-to-day.
AT&T proposes 'Internet Bill of Rights' after net neutrality's death
Reader comments
Google has a mess on its hands with internal discrimination
Not defending Google here, but discrimination is everywhere. Younger folks are more vocal I guess to show what they feel and what they see. I have seen folks get promoted because they are part of diversity but then where is the performance based promotion or pay ?
Regardless of which side you're on, I'd encourage people to read James Damore's memo. Whether you decide to agree with his viewpoint and conclusion is up to you, but it's best to read his exact words vs. the media's inherently biased interpretation.
Either way, Google has quite the mess on their hands, and I suspect the rest of Silicon Valley faces similar issues.
Read the lawsuit too, I found it enlightening.
yeah, the examples cited in the lawsuit are really disturbing. I was in IT at a nationwide retailer in the northwest during the early 2000's. Based in Seattle, I was conservative but didn't flout it around as Seattle was and is extremely liberal. Once it was found out by my boss and others the change in attitude was palpable, and I knew I wasn't going anywhere in that department. Tried to transfer and that was the kiss of death, and it was only a matter of time till I was pushed out.
Always good advice to be honest. Seek out the actual facts before you form an opinion.
If you read Damores lawsuit there is hundreds of disturbing examples as well against more conservative or Caucasian employees. It sounds like google has an internal culture problem that is toxic to people on all ends of the political spectrum. I read some of the things that people write on company time at google and compare it to rules of conduct at my own very large company and I can see the root of the problem. Ultimately everyone is there to do a job and regardless of your background or beliefs you should be respectful to everyone at work and leave your politics at the door.
Agreed.
I’m so sick of people wearing their political leanings like a badge of honor when both sides are screwing us. Keep that **** at your dinner tables or Saturday morning protests. No one at work should be subjected to your propaganda, and that goes for both sides. The company you work shouldn't even know whether you're conservative or not, nor should the company promote one side or the other.
In addition GOOGLE, your hiring and promotion process should be based on MERIT and hard work, not someone's color.
Exactly a lot of companies have attempted to correct the massive in balance of the past when it comes to the biased hiring and non merit based achievements. Unfortunately moving to the other extreme triggers the sexist racist and homophobic people among us and we come full circle.
I'm glad I don't work for children!
I'll queue up the Avenue Q...
Good thing they are focusing on stuff like this instead of reducing bugs in the software and hardware they push out the door...a job should about good quality work you do and leave all politics and SJW crap at the door.