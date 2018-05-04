It's that time of year. The time to take a sick day off of work, curl up on a couch, and consume every ounce of Star Wars content you can. In other words, it's May 4th.

May 4th is celebrated as Star Wars Day all around the world, and not wanting to miss out, Google's discounting a number of Star Wars-themed items on the Play Store. Starting first with audiobooks (one of the most recent additions to Google Play), you'll find discounts on titles like The Last Jedi: Expanded Edition, Catalyst: A Rouge One Novel, and Star Wars: Aftermath.

Google's also discounting e-books and comics, with popular titles such as Star Wars: Darth Vader Vol. 1, and Star Wars: The New Republic – Dark Empire Trilogy seeing savings as big as $15.

If books aren't your sort of thing, there are plenty of game discounts to be found, too. We won't run through every single one, but some of the highlights include:

Get 25% more crystals with Crystal Bundles + free Raid Han shards for Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

Score a free Crystals Crate + 20% bonus content on certain packs with Star Wars: Commander

Buy Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for 50% off

Last but not least, new Google Play users can rent any movie for only $0.99. The movie doesn't have to be a Star Wars one, but why would you get anything else?

