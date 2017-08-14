Google's Contact app is now available on Lollipop and higher.

The contact application isn't something most people worry too much about when they set up a new device. So long as the user can synchronize their contact information and make any necessary edits throughout time, what else is there to worry about? Well, good design is something users may appreciate, and today users will have one more option for contact management.

Google's Contact application was previously exclusive to Nexus and Pixel devices, but starting today the application is now available for all devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop and newer (75% of all Android devices). For those that don't see the application available in the Play Store, Android Police has the APK file for manual installation.

I was able to open the Google Contacts web page on the Play Store, and have the application download to my OnePlus 3T. Just as you'd expect, I was able to load my contacts, make any edits, and have those edits saved to my Google account. I was able to load separate contacts for my personal Gmail and my Mobile Nations account, so others that use multiple accounts would be covered.

The application supports launching a new phone call or new SMS message from a contact's page, so this would be a suitable replacement for anyone to use instead of the included Contact application. It also supports the ability to import contacts saved to a SIM card, for users that still do that for some reason. The application also includes the ability to sort contacts by first name or last name, displaying the contact's first name first (ex. Tom Westrick) or the last name first (ex. Westrick, Tom) and the ability to manage blocked numbers.

Are you going to download the Google Contacts application? Let us know down below!