In a move that was expected, Google has confirmed that the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G have been discontinued. The Google Pixel 5a was announced earlier this week and will replace both handsets in the company's current lineup of devices. As an alternative for those who want one of the best cheap Android phones, the standard Pixel 4a will remain available from Google and other retailers.

The news was first reported by Digital Trends. In a statement provided to Android Central, a Google spokesperson offered the following:

With our current forecasts, we expect Google Store in the U.S. to sell out of Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 in the coming weeks following the launch of Pixel 5a (5G). The Pixel 5a (5G) is a great option for customers and delivers valuable hardware upgrades compared to the Pixel 4a (5G), all at a lower price point.

The writing has been on the wall ever since stocking levels seemed to fluctuate rather frustratingly leading up to the Pixel 5a announcement. Now, Google has confirmed what we all expected, and if you want a "high end" Pixel, you'll have to continue holding off until the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro debut later this year.

When you put the Pixel 5a next to both the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, it makes complete sense as to why Google made this decision. Essentially, the 5a brings in all of the best features from both devices and provides a fantastic value in the mid-range market with arguably the best camera system on a sub-$500 device.

With the Pixel 5a, you'll find some pretty incredible battery life paired with the best of stock Android and the same camera system from the Pixel 5. The design stays true to the Pixel A-series of devices, with a muted and matte finish along with a hole-punch selfie camera. There's also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner which continues to be an excellent decision, instead of opting for an under-display sensor found in some of the best Android phones.