What you need to know
- Google has discontinued both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G
- This comes a few days after the Pixel 5a was announced.
- The Pixel 4a will remain available for the time being.
In a move that was expected, Google has confirmed that the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G have been discontinued. The Google Pixel 5a was announced earlier this week and will replace both handsets in the company's current lineup of devices. As an alternative for those who want one of the best cheap Android phones, the standard Pixel 4a will remain available from Google and other retailers.
The news was first reported by Digital Trends. In a statement provided to Android Central, a Google spokesperson offered the following:
With our current forecasts, we expect Google Store in the U.S. to sell out of Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 in the coming weeks following the launch of Pixel 5a (5G). The Pixel 5a (5G) is a great option for customers and delivers valuable hardware upgrades compared to the Pixel 4a (5G), all at a lower price point.
The writing has been on the wall ever since stocking levels seemed to fluctuate rather frustratingly leading up to the Pixel 5a announcement. Now, Google has confirmed what we all expected, and if you want a "high end" Pixel, you'll have to continue holding off until the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro debut later this year.
When you put the Pixel 5a next to both the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, it makes complete sense as to why Google made this decision. Essentially, the 5a brings in all of the best features from both devices and provides a fantastic value in the mid-range market with arguably the best camera system on a sub-$500 device.
With the Pixel 5a, you'll find some pretty incredible battery life paired with the best of stock Android and the same camera system from the Pixel 5. The design stays true to the Pixel A-series of devices, with a muted and matte finish along with a hole-punch selfie camera. There's also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner which continues to be an excellent decision, instead of opting for an under-display sensor found in some of the best Android phones.
The latest Pixel
Google Pixel 5a
An incredible camera system at this price
The Pixel 5a blends the best of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G to bring an affordable mid-range option to the market. From it's stellar battery life to the same camera system that we know and love, it doesn't get much better than this one.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 & Watch 4 Classic review: Just in time
Samsung has a lot riding on its new wearables — new OS, new sensors, new features, lower prices. But do the Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic live up to their high expectations?
The Galaxy S22 Ultra may not have the big camera upgrades you're expecting
A new rumor claims Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra will use a near-identical camera setup as the current Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review: Folding a Note
Samsung is aiming for more mainstream adoption of its highest-end foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but do the new changes go far enough to convince people to actually spend $1,800 on it? Find out in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review!
Bring everything you need with these Google Pixel 5 wallet cases
Turn your Pixel 5 into the one-stop location for all your personal things with a wallet case. Whether you're looking for soft leather or a harder material, there are plenty of trusted options.