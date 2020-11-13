You will soon be able to pair two Nest Audio smart speakers and use them as a stereo home-theater system with the latest Chromecast with Google TV. A Google spokeswoman has confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that it is working on Nest Audio-Chromecast integration.

Google hasn't shared more details yet, so it isn't clear if the company plans to add the capability to its older smart speakers. What also remains to be seen, is if older Chromecasts such as the Chromecast Ultra will gain support for the functionality.

While the Nest Audio already supports stereo pairing, it is currently not possible to set the speaker as the default output for your TV. Going by unused marketing copy that was spotted online earlier this month, it looks like the functionality will only be available on the Chromecast with Google TV, at least initially.

As noted by the WSJ, the Amazon Echo can be paired with a Fire TV as a stereo home-theater system. Apple's HomePod Mini can also act as a stereo pair for Apple TV via AirPlay.