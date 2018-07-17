And, before that 1:00 p.m. PT deadline, Google had another update to indicate that the issue was resolved for a "majority" of users. "Users" in this case is the apps themselves as a whole rather than individual end users, so whole apps could still be experiencing problems — which of course manifest themselves in end user issues.

The issue with Google Cloud Load balancers returning 502s should be resolved for majority of users and we expect a full resolution in the near future. We will provide another status update by Tuesday, 2018-07-17 13:30 US/Pacific with current details.

We don't always think about it, but most of the apps on our phones are just about useless without a connection to the internet — and going a step further, that internet connection doesn't do much unless the cloud infrastructure is in place to handle all of the requests and computation the app needs. We don't really expect Google's servers to have issues all that often, and neither do developers, so we all rely on it inherently — but when problems do arise, the app developers themselves can't do anything. If you experienced the outage today in the form of one of your apps not working properly, cut the developer a break — this one was on Google.

Even though Google says it has resolved the issue for the most part, you may experience lingering effects for the next couple of hours. Be patient, and the service will be restored shortly.