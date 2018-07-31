Clock apps are probably the least exciting thing to talk about, but without a doubt, one of the best ones is the official Google Clock. The app's already fast, smooth, and easy-to-use, but today it's getting a big upgrade with support for musical alarms thanks to a new partnership with Spotify .

When you're making/editing an alarm in Google Clock, you'll now see a new Spotify tab next to the Sounds one that houses all of the traditional alarm tones. Here, you can choose to wake up to a recommended playlist or a specific song.

After your musical alarm starts playing, you can choose to keep listening to the song on Spotify right where it left off after toggling the alarm off. Better yet, both Spotify Free and Premium users can take advantage of this new feature.

You'll need the latest versions of Google Clock and Spotify installed on your phone in order for this to work, and according to Google, all users running Android 5.0 or later should have access to it within the next week.

Download: Google Clock (free)