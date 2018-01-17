Google hasn't forgotten about Clips just yet.

Alongside big announcements like the Pixel 2 and Pixelbook at Google's October hardware event, we also got our very first look at Google Clips – a new camera from Google that uses AI to automatically capture moments for you. We haven't heard any follow-up news regarding Clips after its initial announcement, but it looks like it may be launching any time now.

Variety recently spotted that Google filed for a new FCC listing, and although the name "Clips" isn't directly mentioned, its model number of G015A is. The listing doesn't reveal any new information about Google Clips, but it does suggest that we're nearing its official release.

Clips have been on the Google Store since early October, but there's only been an option to join a waitlist until Google decides to let people buy the thing. The price is set at $250, and it'll be interesting to see just how well it actually sells.

The idea of having a camera that you place just about anywhere to automatically capture photos and videos (albeit with no audio) is certainly interesting, but with phone cameras being as good as they are (especially on Google's own Pixel 2), I'm thinking Google's going to be faced with an uphill battle trying to convince people to shell out $250 for a camera that'll probably take worse photos than the one in their pocket.

Or I could be completely off base and people will love the thing – who knows?

