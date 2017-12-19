Get ready for a cleaner Internet.
Following a report that came out in April, Google announced in June that it'd be introducing a new feature to its Chrome web browser that blocked obtrusive advertisements. The company originally stated that Chrome's ad-blocker would launch at some point in early 2018, but we now have a specific date of February 15, 2018, as the official launch of it.
As a quick refresher, Chrome's ad-blocker will help filter out advertisements that don't meet new standards that have been created by the Coalition for Better Ads. The Coalition for Better Ads has a list of rules and guidelines that online advertisements need to follow so they don't get blocked from Chrome, and violations include the likes of pop-ups, ads that take over your entire screen, automatically playing videos, etc.
Following the launch of the ad-blocker on February 15, any advertisements that have a status of "failing" in the Coalition's Ad Experience Report for more than 30 days will be blocked from Chrome. The idea of the whole thing is to prevent online ads from becoming too aggressive or in your face, and I'm sure that's something anyone who's ever gone online can stand behind.
Chrome's ad-blocker doesn't appear to be launching with a new version of the web browser, so it's likely a server-side feature that Google will be able to turn on for all users over the course of a few days. The ad-blocker will be available for both desktop and mobile, and it'll be quite interesting to see how the online landscape changes following its release.
Reader comments
Nice to hear.
I've always thought a full on ad blocker is quite unfair for publishers
Although I guess the conspiracy thinkers will argue that google will unfairly greenlight their own ads
"Get ready for a cleaner Internet."
So, is Android Central going to refuse to show up in Chrome if the ad blocker is in use as they now do with Firefox?
I would love to see a "cleaner Android Central", or do your values only apply to the other guys?
Maybe you didn't understand the article.
Chrome will block obtrusive ads.
Not basic ads.
By blocking all ads on a page, how do you expect a site like this to keep running?
Rather have choice ads or paid content
Yes because it is totally REALISTIC that people will pay to visit a site like this after having it been free for all this time.
C'mon people be reasonable
Well I paid to get rid of ads on mobile because damn. Guess I fell for their increasingly obtrusive mobile ads
I am just against ads that make pages take forever to load, or that cause the pages to jump around until they are all loaded. Nothing more frustrating than going to click on a link and the page shifts after an ad loads, then you click on the ad itself.
I agree that Android Central is ONE OF THE WORST offenders. I have white listed this site with my Ad Blocker yet some of the ads AC runs bring my browser to a SCREECHING halt. If it gets to be too much of a problem, I will choose another site as my goto Android Blog, however, my preference would be for AC to CLEAN UP THEIR ACT! I don't mind permitting ads for sites I frequently use -- so long as they behave!
I can't wait :D.
It's about time!