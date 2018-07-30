Google's Daydream virtual reality platform has a lot going for it, and starting today, it's getting a big upgrade with support for an official Chrome web browser.

All of the features you know and love from Chrome on your computer and phone are available with its Daydream port, including voice search, any bookmarks you've saved, and an Incognito Mode for private browsing.

In addition to those exisitng features, Google's also added a new Cinema Mode that "optimizes web video for the best viewing experience in VR."

Also, since Daydream is baked right into Android, you can start a video or article on your phone, hop into your Daydream headset, and pick up right where you left off.

Assuming you've got the latest version of Chrome downloaded from the Play Store, you can start using it in VR starting today on the Daydream View and Lenovo Mirage Solo.

