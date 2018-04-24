Google Chat is said to be the latest messaging solution from the company and if the rumors are true, every problem with online messaging could disappear. That's a pretty bold statement, but what Google Chat is (and what it isn't), as well as how it's different from previous attempts, makes me believe that there's nothing else any one company can do and it this doesn't work nothing ever will.

Let's have a look at what it is and why it's different than previous attempts to "fix" online messaging.

The current problem

Right now online messaging is a digital battlefield filled with companies who only care what's best for themselves instead of making it easier for us. Services like iMessage and WhatsApp are great, but only if both sides of any online conversation are using the same app. There are several different standards that can be used and two of them we're all familiar with — SMS and XMPP — but that doesn't seem to matter because no service seems to want to use them the right way. SMS has been corrupted by companies like Verizon who try to use their version as a marketing tool and XMPP (what old apps like Jabra or Google Talk used) has been all but abandoned.

As usual, corporations are being corporations and making money comes before what's best for users. Same as it ever was.

The solution

RCS (Rich Communication Services) is a standard that can enhance and replace SMS and is able to give users an experience like iMessage or WhatsApp without both parties needing the same app, being on the same platform or through the same carrier. It's based on the premise that both users will have an active data connection and messages can be sent like they would through an instant messenger client using a set of protocols about how and what can be displayed. There's also a fallback that can use SMS for a "lesser" version of a message if a user doesn't have a data connection for a short period of time.

More:What is RCS and why is it important to Android?

SMS is one of those things that needs to die. We use it because it works, but it's expensive to maintain and horribly insecure and your phone company would be very happy for it to go away forever. That's not really feasible just yet, so the next best thing is for SMS to be a last resort when all the better ways to chat won't work. That's exactly what services like iMessage or Verizon Advanced Messaging are doing right now. When both sides are using it you'll have a nice messenger experience but if one side isn't the chat falls back to a text-only affair. Apple and Verizon both use this as a way to let you know how much better things would be if you used their products in the way they want you to use them.

RCS would make this become universal. No matter what app you are using on any phone, you'll have that enhanced experience as long as you have a data connection.

Where Google comes in

Google has tried all sorts of ways to give users a rich service for chatting that doesn't depend on SMS. This started with Google Talk (which used the XMPP standard) then Hangouts became a thing then Allo arrived and each service was a little bit better than the last. But each had a problem, and while that problem was different each time it always went back to one thing: Google was trying to fix it with an app and not a standard.