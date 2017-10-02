The program is called 'Made for Google,' and it'll likely be announced alongside the Pixel 2 this Wednesday.

It's hard to believe that we're just two days away from Google's big Pixel event this Wednesday, and while the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will undoubtedly be the stars of the show, a new report suggests that we may see some new Google-certified accessories released alongside the new hardware.

According to a couple of sources that are familiar with the matter, Google is working on pushing out its very own "Made for Google" initiative that would certify accessories as passing Google's approval for use with its hardware.

Apple has been running something similar to this for quite some time with its own MFi Program, and according to the company, this provides "hardware connectors and components that are required to manufacture iPod, iPhone, iPad, and AirPlay audio accessories", in addition to being able to use the "Made for iPhone" and "Made for iPad" logos to promote certified products.

Made for Google could apply to cases, battery packs, docks, etc.

We're assuming that Made for Google will work in a similar fashion to this, but it's too early to say with absolute certainty. However, if this does come to light in the fashion that we're imagining, it means we might soon see all sorts of cases, chargers, docks, and more that will be "made for Google" hardware like the upcoming Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

It seems likely that Made for Google would be announced on October 4 along with everything else we know Google is working on, and while another source does say that Made for Google will be launching soon, we can't confirm an exact date quite yet. Then again, being as we're less than two days away from said event, we won't have to wait too much longer to find out.