What you need to know
- Google Camera 7.0 bug report has revealed older Pixel smartphones may receive some camera performance improvements with the release of the new Google Camera app.
- Pixel smartphones may also get three new Android 10 features soon: "Rules" to automate certain settings, a new screen recorder app, and "Volta" app for analyzing the device's battery history.
- The stable Google Camera 7.0 update is expected to be rolled out to older Pixel phones sometime next month.
Last week, the folks at XDA Developers got their hands on the new Google Camera 7.0 APK from a pre-release unit of the Google Pixel 4. The APK helped shed some more light on the key camera features of the upcoming Pixel 4 series and also gave us a good look at the updated UI of thee Google Camera app.
A new report published by XDA Developers has revealed new evidence that suggests some camera improvements will make their way to older Pixel phones with the stable Google Camera 7.0 update. The update is expected to be released soon after the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones are unveiled next month.
According to the Google Camera 7.0 bug report, Google has been working on fixing the occasional slow launch of the camera app reported by some Pixel owners. While more specific details haven't surfaced yet, it is possible the Google Camera 7.0 update come with a few other minor improvements as well.
The new report also sheds light on a few other new Android 10 features that may be coming to Pixel smartphones in the near future. One of the more useful features that Google is working on is called "Rules." The feature will let users automatically change the sound mode when the device is connected to a specific Wi-Fi network or when you are near a certain location.
Google is said to be working on a new and improved screen recorder app as well, called "Recall." The feature had first shown up in a leaked Android Q build earlier this year but it was strangely removed from the Android Q public betas and the stable Android 10 release.
To help users test the power usage of individual apps and analyze the device's battery history, Google is said to be testing an app called "Volta". As per the report, it may possibly be related to Android Lollipop's Project Volta initiative.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.