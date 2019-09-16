Last week, the folks at XDA Developers got their hands on the new Google Camera 7.0 APK from a pre-release unit of the Google Pixel 4. The APK helped shed some more light on the key camera features of the upcoming Pixel 4 series and also gave us a good look at the updated UI of thee Google Camera app.

A new report published by XDA Developers has revealed new evidence that suggests some camera improvements will make their way to older Pixel phones with the stable Google Camera 7.0 update. The update is expected to be released soon after the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones are unveiled next month.

According to the Google Camera 7.0 bug report, Google has been working on fixing the occasional slow launch of the camera app reported by some Pixel owners. While more specific details haven't surfaced yet, it is possible the Google Camera 7.0 update come with a few other minor improvements as well.