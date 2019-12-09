Managing multiple calendars with the Google Calendar Android app has always posed a bit of a challenge when needing to move an event from one to the other. Previously, if you had an event you wanted to move, you could copy or duplicate it to the other calendar. While that was convenient, it still required the extra step of deleting the original event.

Thankfully, that's all about to change, thanks to a new update that is currently rolling out for the app. With the ability to move the event, you'll no longer need to take this extra step in the future. Simply move the event from one calendar to the next, and move on with your day. For example, if you manage your work and personal calendar from your phone, you'll now be able to move an event from one to the other.

The update is being rolled out via a server-side switch, meaning it is not currently live for all users, even if you have the latest version of the app. However, once it has rolled out to your phone, you'll be able to move events from one calendar to the next by following these steps.