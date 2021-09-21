Google is purchasing the St. John's Terminal in Manhattan for $2.1 billion to serve as the anchor of its new Hudson Square campus. The announcement was made in a blog post by Alphabet and Google CFO Ruth Porat.

This isn't the first time that Google has bought an office building in Manhattan. It purchased the former Port Authority building at 15th Street and 9th Avenue in 2010 for $1.9 billion. In 2018, the company purchased the Chelsea Market building for $2.4 billion.

Despite embracing the new work-from-home culture, Google appears to be continuing to increase investment in office space. The company believes that coming together in person to collaborate will remain an integral part of its future.

The St. John's Terminal site is expected to open by mid-2023 and will be Google's largest office outside California. Google says it has made "substantial progress" in building out its 1.7 million-square-foot Hudson Square campus, which will serve as the New York headquarters for its Global Business Organization.