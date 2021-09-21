What you need to know
- Google is buying an office building in New York's Manhattan district for $2.1 billion.
- The building, which is currently under construction, is set to open in mid-2023.
- Google expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Google is purchasing the St. John's Terminal in Manhattan for $2.1 billion to serve as the anchor of its new Hudson Square campus. The announcement was made in a blog post by Alphabet and Google CFO Ruth Porat.
This isn't the first time that Google has bought an office building in Manhattan. It purchased the former Port Authority building at 15th Street and 9th Avenue in 2010 for $1.9 billion. In 2018, the company purchased the Chelsea Market building for $2.4 billion.
Despite embracing the new work-from-home culture, Google appears to be continuing to increase investment in office space. The company believes that coming together in person to collaborate will remain an integral part of its future.
The St. John's Terminal site is expected to open by mid-2023 and will be Google's largest office outside California. Google says it has made "substantial progress" in building out its 1.7 million-square-foot Hudson Square campus, which will serve as the New York headquarters for its Global Business Organization.
A former freight facility, St. John's Terminal is currently being reimagined into a sustainable and connected building with a biophilic design. It will feature a number of outdoor spaces and also reconnect the Hudson Square neighborhood to the waterfront.
Google expects the investment to give it the capacity to increase its workforce in New York City to more than 14,000 employees in the coming years. The search giant currently has around 12,000 employees in New York City, working in different offices across Manhattan.
Last month, Google decided to push back mandatory office return for its employees to January 10, 2022. Until January 10, it is optional for Google employees to work on campus. Like Google, other tech giants such as Facebook and Apple have also told their employees that they won't have to go back to offices until at least January next year.
Fitbit Charge 5 review: From basic band to pseudo smartwatch
The Charge 5 is Fitbit's latest fitness tracker, and it's easily the company's best band yet. It's been updated to reflect Fitbit's new design language as seen on the Luxe, Versa 3, and Sense, and it features some of its most advanced health sensors. Even though it's Fitbit's most expensive fitness band ever, we still think you should consider this device over most Android smartwatches.
If the Pixel 6 can't beat the dull-as-dirt iPhone 13, Google will never win
The iPhone 13 is a minor upgrade on the iPhone 12, but it still will likely outsell its competition by leaps and bounds...unless Google manages to steal some of Apple's customers. Here's why the Pixel 6 is the company's best chance to save the brand and take advantage of Apple's uninspiring year.
Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an excellent debut title for Ember Lab
Kena: Bridge of Spirits takes the best parts of beloved games before it to create an adventure that's a lot of fun to play. Though not perfect, it's one of the best exclusive indies to hit PS5 in a long time.
These are the best Stadia games available to play right now in 2021
With the flexibility of Stadia, you can play all of your favorite games on your TV, phone, computer, laptop, or tablet easily. A Stadia Pro subscription includes some free games, but you can buy even more, ranging from AAA titles to indies and platform exclusives. Here are our picks for the best out there that you won't want to put down.