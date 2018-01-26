Launching first as a limited pilot in Nashville, TN and Oakland, CA.

There's no shortage of sources to turn to if you want to get your fix of national news, and depending on the size of the town/city you live in, chances are there are a few stations at your disposal for local news. However, if your town is like mine, local news channels often talk about things going on quite a few miles from where you actually live.

Bulletin is a new app that Google just launched, and its main focus is on making it easy to read and share hyperlocal news stories that are happening right where you live.

Google says that Bulletin is a lightweight app, and unlike traditional news outlets, all of the stories that you read are created and shared by people like you living in your neighborhood. As long as you can type a bit of text and snap some photos/videos, you can create a story on Bulletin.

Nashville, TN and Oakland, CA are the two markets where Bulletin is launching first as a limited pilot, and you'll need to fill out a form if you'd like to be considered as one of the app's first users.

It's unclear if/when Bulletin will make its way to other markets, but for someone that lives in a relatively small town, having an app where I can find stories I otherwise wouldn't hear about sounds like something I'd absolutely use. What about you?

