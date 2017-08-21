A recent teardown of the Google app suggests the company on its own wireless headset.

While a lot of headphones have the ability to activate Google Assistant, what this really does is activated Assistant on the phone. While that's all well and good, being able to process commands on the headphones would also be useful. According to 9to5Google, some Assistant headphones may be on their way.

9to5Google decompiled the APK file of the most recent version of the Google app. In it, they found references to the ability for the user to hear and reply to notifications, how to app will handle the Assistant button on the headphones being toggled, and the ability for the headphones to receive firmware updates.

Given that the next Pixel phones won't include a 3.5mm headphone jack, it's safe to assume the headphones would connect wirelessly via Bluetooth. Other than the inclusion of Assistant, there's not much that would separate Google's headphones from more established devices like the Bose QC-35's or the Sony MDR-1000X.

Would you buy a pair of headphones if it included Google Assistant! Let us know down below?

