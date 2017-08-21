A recent teardown of the Google app suggests the company on its own wireless headset.
While a lot of headphones have the ability to activate Google Assistant, what this really does is activated Assistant on the phone. While that's all well and good, being able to process commands on the headphones would also be useful. According to 9to5Google, some Assistant headphones may be on their way.
9to5Google decompiled the APK file of the most recent version of the Google app. In it, they found references to the ability for the user to hear and reply to notifications, how to app will handle the Assistant button on the headphones being toggled, and the ability for the headphones to receive firmware updates.
Given that the next Pixel phones won't include a 3.5mm headphone jack, it's safe to assume the headphones would connect wirelessly via Bluetooth. Other than the inclusion of Assistant, there's not much that would separate Google's headphones from more established devices like the Bose QC-35's or the Sony MDR-1000X.
Would you buy a pair of headphones if it included Google Assistant! Let us know down below?
Reader comments
Isn't that special. Remove the headphone jack, presto. Oh well, I can only do Google so I have to live with it
I mean, it's not like you'd be able to use any other Bluetooth headphones
Given his problem is with the new pixel apparently not having a 3.5mm jack, being able to use other Bluetooth headphones will probably bring little comfort...
I'm going to use a adapter , so whatever.
I do not do Bluetooth. For me software will override lack of jack. As you were.
Probably not interested. Pretty picky when it comes to my headphones, and at home I have a Google Home and my Pixel is never far from me. It's a nice idea, and I'd pay more to have Assistant built in to say my Sony 1000X's, but I wouldn't buy a new pair for Assistant.
Totally called that! When you reported no headphone jack, I knew it was an economic move. Not to save room and make out thinner.
Why? Other than being a really good way to kill the tiny beauties, what real benefit is their to processing assistant queries on the headphones rather than the phone?
I'm wondering why Amazon or somebody doesn't build an Alexa pair of Bluetooth earbuds.
Would be cool if these relied on your phone just as a data connection and could stream your music just as easily over wifi without any phone in the mix at all.
Then again, maybe casting to my headphones is a level of complication the world doesn't need.
I don't think I'd want headphones that require a wifi connection to work.
This does seem a little silly. The headphones aren't going to have the AI built in. The phone doesn't even have it built in, it uses backend processing to service most requests. That would mean the headphones would need connectivity independent of the phone. Doesn't seem like it adds much, other than cost.