Google's mobile VR headset is now available in India exclusively on Flipkart.

Google has launched the Daydream View VR headset in India. The headset is available exclusively on Flipkart for ₹6,499 ($100), and comes with a one-year warranty. Currently, the Daydream View is compatible with the Pixel and Pixel XL as well as the Moto Z, with Google stating that the Galaxy S8 and S8+ will pick up support shortly.

The headset is made out of soft fabric and is designed to fit over glasses. The main draw with the Daydream View is the bundled controller, which gives you an easy way to interact with objects in virtual reality. After you're done using the headset, you can slot the controller into the provided slot.

As for what you can do with Daydream View, the headset allows you to view 360-degree Street View tours of famous landmarks around the world, including the pyramids of Giza, the Taj Mahal, and more. You can also view artwork from leading museums around the world, see your favorite movies and TV shows through Netflix VR, and browse your 360-degree photos. There are over 150 apps and games tailored for the platform, and Google is adding more content regularly.

Google is incentivizing the launch of Daydream View in the country by giving away a free Chromecast — valued at ₹3,000 — to the first 30 customers picking up the headset. First 50 customers will receive Play Store credit worth ₹500. Interested in what's on offer? Head to Flipkart from the link below to get your hands on the Daydream View.

