Google's Data Saver feature sees a lot of usage in India, and the search giant is now bringing the feature to Android TVs. With the likes of Xiaomi and several other budget players launching affordable TVs based on Android TV, the platform has seen a surge in usage in the country.

But home Wi-Fi is still not as prevalent as cellular data, with users instead connecting their TVs to the internet via mobile hotspot. Google is now rolling out the Data Saver feature so that these users can reduce data usage, get alerts on data consumption, and make it easier to connect your TV to the internet over a mobile hotspot. Google's Files app is also getting the ability to cast content locally on your device to the TV, all without using up any data.