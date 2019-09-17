What you need to know
- With Data Saver on Android TVs, customers connecting via mobile hotspot will be able to better monitor data usage.
- The feature automatically adjusts video quality to extend watch time.
- It's rolling out in India first, with global availability slated for later in the year.
Google's Data Saver feature sees a lot of usage in India, and the search giant is now bringing the feature to Android TVs. With the likes of Xiaomi and several other budget players launching affordable TVs based on Android TV, the platform has seen a surge in usage in the country.
But home Wi-Fi is still not as prevalent as cellular data, with users instead connecting their TVs to the internet via mobile hotspot. Google is now rolling out the Data Saver feature so that these users can reduce data usage, get alerts on data consumption, and make it easier to connect your TV to the internet over a mobile hotspot. Google's Files app is also getting the ability to cast content locally on your device to the TV, all without using up any data.
The feature will roll out to users in India over the coming weeks, with Xiaomi's latest Mi TV 4X series getting it first. TCL and TVs under the MarQ by Flipkart label will also get the Data Saver feature, and Google says it will make it available globally later in the year.