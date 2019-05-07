The Android Distribution Dashboard has been quiet since October of last year, but Google's announcing today that it's bringing it back — with a few caveats.

First, the good news: thanks to Treble, the enterprise that makes it easier and faster for manufacturers to update their phones, Android Pie is on 10.4% of Android devices in the same time it took Oreo to reach just 4.5%. While 10% of users may not seem like a lot nine months after release, it's among the fastest such a feat has been reached since the company started tracking version numbers.

Google told me that it wants to make sure that it's telling the whole story of Android versions, which is why it stopped updating the dashboard — merely showing percentages and a pie chart wasn't doing justice to what the company believes is a much more fruitful and less fragmented narrative than it's ever been. That's because it's doing a lot more, from backporting libraries to including major features within security patches to pushing WebView updates through the Play Store, to ensure phones aren't left waylaid even if they're stuck on older Android versions. Soon, some security patches will be issued through the Play Store, too.