Well, it doesn't get much clearer than that.

Initial reports pegged the Google Pixel 2 announcement for October 5, but it doesn't get much clearer than this image sent to Droid-Life: a billboard, spotted in Boston, with the phrase "ask more of your phone" accompanied by a Google logo the date of October 4. Barring some weird coincidence, it seems like that's the date for the next Pixel event.

Last year's Google Pixel event, which was held in San Francisco, was (not so) coincidentally held on October 4 as well. It wouldn't be surprising if Google wanted to keep that date going, and initial rumors only being off by one day isn't too shabby.

Now, what exactly could "ask more of your phone" actually manifest itself as in the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2? Well, we don't really know — that's a pretty vague statement. Initially it could be taken literally in terms of what Google Assistant could do on the phones, but it could also be a figurative statement — we all want more from our phones.

But we do know what current leaks and rumors are pointing to: two phones from different manufacturers, with the smaller Pixel sticking with a design closer to the original and the larger phone going with something closer to an LG V30. Expect a slightly newer version of Android Oreo with a few extra features, and of course some app and service updates that make it all sing.