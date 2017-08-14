A bad Google app update has caused the Assistant to stop working for some users.

Among the wearables competition, Android Wear has a few things going for it. There are a plethora of unique options from super rugged watches to dressier options. Another advantage is the seamless integration with Android smartphones and the ability to access Google Assistant on your wrist. At least, in theory.

Android Police is reporting that following a recent Google app update, Google Assistant on Android Wear devices can't do anything except return basic web searches. Given how integral Google Assistant is with many of the actions on Android Wear, this severely limits the potential for affected devices. No sending messages, controlling your home, setting timers, or anything else beyond basic web searches.

According to Google's Product Forums, the company is currently collecting feedback and bugs from affected users. If your watch has been having this issue, it may be worth letting Google know so they can work on the fix.

Is your watch crippled by the latest update? Let us know down below!

