A bad Google app update has caused the Assistant to stop working for some users.
Among the wearables competition, Android Wear has a few things going for it. There are a plethora of unique options from super rugged watches to dressier options. Another advantage is the seamless integration with Android smartphones and the ability to access Google Assistant on your wrist. At least, in theory.
Android Police is reporting that following a recent Google app update, Google Assistant on Android Wear devices can't do anything except return basic web searches. Given how integral Google Assistant is with many of the actions on Android Wear, this severely limits the potential for affected devices. No sending messages, controlling your home, setting timers, or anything else beyond basic web searches.
According to Google's Product Forums, the company is currently collecting feedback and bugs from affected users. If your watch has been having this issue, it may be worth letting Google know so they can work on the fix.
Reader comments
"OK Google" still working for me. Moto Z and Moto 360 2nd gen. But AW 2 isn't all fun and games for me. With the AW 2 update, I started getting Bluetooth pairing requests for my 360 at pretty random times. Sometimes a day or two with everything good, sometimes ten or more requests a day!
In this thread, https://forums.lenovo.com/t5/forums/v3_1/forumtopicpage/board-id/458/thr...,
Someone pointed out that watchfaces that ping for info can trigger this effect. (Info from a Google support forum) so I went to a plane face, had no problems for a couple of days, but it started again yesterday. It's such a pain I'm really thinking of going back to my Omega Seamaster!
And since AW2, the clock displayed when in the charging stand is very bright as well.
The pairing issue isn't limited to the 360, watch owners with other brands report issues as well.
My Moto Z is on 7.0. Even though I bought unlocked from Motorola directly, for some stupid reason, I have to get my 7.1.1 update via AT&T! Who knows when that will happen, if ever!
This issue is a poster child for the downside of Android. Each stakeholder pointing fingers at the other guys. Half-baked SW release. Glacial update pace. Whole mess has got me thinking about iOS again. I've been Android since the iOS 7 release...
But if the only way to get a workable environment is a Google phone for fast updates, and there's no Google smartwatch, and let's face it, Google ships some SW that is way too beta level buggy, what the heck is the point?
Been working flawlessly for me on my ZenWatch 2. AW2 made it like a new watch for me and on 1.5 it was rather slow and laggy. Installed Pear Watchface and I couldn't be happier with how it performs and looks.
I'm jealous. Happy for you too. It sucks that finding a working combination of phone, SW and accessories requires a PhD it rocket science. Sadly my doctorate is only in Applied Physics and I can't seem to get it right!
I came to Android when I'd upgraded my iPhone to iOS 7 before a jailbreak came out. Many times a day, I wanted to throw my stock iOS phone against a wall. It sucked without all my jailbroken goodness!
I really like Textra for messaging. I like Aquamail too. Gboard autocorrect is ghastly in so many ways. I hate the mess that is phone backup and restore. This, and the clusterf**k that is updating on Android really bother me a lot.
I have to agree, I have the zenwatch 3 and its been a cluster.
Android Wear is a **** show..