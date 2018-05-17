Sony announced at CES this January that it was updating many of its headphones with official support for the Google Assistant , and we're now seeing that promise come to light as Google's virtual helper is making its way to the WH-1000XM2 and WI-1000X.

Android Police first caught wind of this news, with screenshots showing what you can expect when the update comes your way.

A pop-up in the Sony Headphones Connect app will alert you once the update's arrived, and after upgrading your headphones' software to v2.0.0, the Google Assistant will be fully integrated into them.

Although you could technically access the Assistant prior to this update by using the call button, this now allows for faster responses, notifications can be read back to you, and if you've got the Assistant app installed on an iOS device, that works, too.

Once the update is complete, you'll want to make sure you dive into the settings and change the function of the noise cancellation button from Ambient Sound Control to Google Assistant.

The Assistant should also be arriving on the WF-1000X, WH-CH900N and the H.ear on 2 WH-H900N, but it's unclear when their respective updates will arrive.

